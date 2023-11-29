Gabbie Carter’s age, height, real name, is she married?

Gabbie Carter is a digital content creator, social media personality, and entrepreneur from the United States. She rose to fame as an adult film actress at 18 but announced her retirement from the adult film industry in March 2022. What is Gabbie Carter’s age, and what is she up to now?

Gabbie comes from a family of golfers; she occasionally plays golf herself. Her mother, Adrienne, also considers herself a “real estate caddie.” Additionally, Gabbie’s uncle, Volma Overton III, golfs a lot. Adrienne introduced her granddaughter, Gabbie’s daughter Eidi, to golfing at a young age. Gabbie Carter’s biography highlights some of the most exciting facts you didn't know about her.

Profile summary

Real name Ailah Overton Known as Gabbie Carter Gender Female Date of birth 4 August 2000 Age 23 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Austin, Texas, United States Current residence Austin, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Queer Height in feet 5’7” Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 111 Weight in kilograms 50 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Adrienne Overton Siblings 1 Marital status Married Husband Mason Marquardt Children 1 Profession Content creator, entrepreneur, former adult film actress X (Twitter) @imawful69_

What is Gabbie Carter’s age?

Carter is 23 years old as of 2023. The former adult film star was born on 4 August 2000. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

What is Gabbie Carter’s real name? Her birth name is Ailah Overton. She was born and raised in Austin, Texas. After graduating high school in 2018, she briefly went to Austin Community College before dropping out. Ailah moved to Los Angeles for work and then to Buffalo, New York. However, she moved back to Texas in 2022 to be with her partner and family.

Gabbie’s mother, Adrienne Overton, is a real estate agent working with eXp Realty in Austin. Her sister, Hayley Davis, is a runway model living in South Korea. Gabbie’s maternal great-grandfather was Volma Robert Overton, a civil rights activist and the former president of NAACP's Austin, Texas chapter.

Career

After dropping out of college, Gabbie got her first job as a hostess at Hula Hut. She also worked seven other short-term jobs in the service industry, but they all didn’t work out.

Gabbie joined the adult film industry in April 2019 when she was 18. She revealed that she had just dropped out of college and lived with her ex-boyfriend. After a few months of posting anonymously on Reddit, Carter noticed that fans liked her. Therefore, she entered the industry for fun, rebellion, self-sabotage and quick money.

As of March 2022, Ailah announced that she had retired from the adult film industry. She said she initially quit because she was dating someone new. However, she further explained that the job had “gotten old”, and she was ready to move on to new things. Her long-term goal is to have a family and a farm.

Since retiring from adult films, Gabbie has tried several other platforms. She briefly shared gaming videos on Twitch. Carter also started vlogging on YouTube in March 2022 but stopped after only two videos. Currently, she shoots content for the subscription-based platform Fansoda.

Additionally, Gabbie has amassed a significant following across social media platforms. She has over 308K followers on Instagram. Furthermore, she has over 621K followers on X (Twitter), which she declared her primary social media platform.

Who is Gabbie Carter’s husband?

Her husband is named Mason Marquardt. The content creator said they had been friends for a while before dating. The pair made their relationship Instagram official in January 2022. In March of the same year, Ailah announced they had eloped and married. The couple welcomed their first child, a girl named Eidi, in August 2023.

FAQs

Who is Gabbie Carter? She is a retired adult film actress and social media personality from the United States. How old is Gabbie Carter? She is 23 years old as of 2023. What is Gabbie Carter’s height? She is approximately 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. Where does Gabbie Carter live? She reportedly resides in Austin, Texas, United States, with her boyfriend. Is Gabbie Carter married? Yes, the content creator is married. Who is Gabbie Carter’s boyfriend? The star has a husband named Mason Marquardt, whom she married in March 2022.

Gabbie Carter’s age is 23 years as of 2023. Born Ailah Overton, she adopted Gabbie Carter as her adult film name. Interestingly, she has retained the nickname after announcing her retirement from the industry. Although Carter has changed careers multiple times since turning 18, she has enjoyed support from her family and spouse.

