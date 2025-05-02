Aunty Ramota's impact on Nigerian comedy: Breaking stereotypes with humour

Aunty Ramota has redefined Nigerian comedy by challenging stereotypes through her bold humour and unapologetic personality. With her quirky and over-the-top expressions, the comedian’s ability to bring laughter to serious issues has made her stand out in the entertainment scene.

Aunty Ramota in a casual look with a pink top (L). The comedian wearing a black head covering (R). Photo: @auntyramota_authentic on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Aunty Ramota’s real name is Ramona Adetu .

. She lost her mother in December 2022 , not long after the death of her brother Tunde .

, not long after the . She became famous for her comedic skits focusing on social issues and Nigerian daily life.

She has appeared in numerous Nollywood productions.

In June 2024, she denied rumours about having undergone BBL surgery.

Profile summary

Full name Ramota Adetu Popular as Aunty Ramota Gender Female Date of birth 3 February 1980 Age 45 years old (as of May 2025) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Ikorodu, Lagos State, Nigeria Current residence Ikorodu, Lagos State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 3'5" Height in centimetres 104 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Siblings 3 Profession Actress, comedian

Aunty Ramota’s bio

Aunty Ramota, whose real name is Ramona Adetu, was born in Ikorodu, Lagos State, Nigeria. She is a popular Nollywood actress and comedian in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Sadly, she announced the passing of her mother on 26 December 2022, through her social media. The loss came just months after she mourned her brother, Tunde.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, she appealed for assistance:

Aunty Ramota's mum died this afternoon, this is coming few months after the death of her brother Tunde. Please kindly assist her with any amount you can spare towards her mum's burial tomorrow.

Top-5 facts about Aunty Ramota. Photo: @trianglemagazine8 on Instagram (modified by author)

Details about her father remain unclear. She has two sisters, one older and one younger. Aunty Ramota completed her primary and secondary education in Ikorodu. She actively participated in school plays and drama clubs, where she nurtured her acting skills.

What is Aunty Ramota’s age?

The prominent comedian is 45 years old as of May 2025. She was born on 3 February 1980. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Insights into Aunty Ramota’s career

Aunty Ramota has become a well-known figure in Nigerian entertainment. Her humorous skits often tackle relatable social topics, relationships, and daily Nigerian life.

The comedian's unique humour and bold approach have gained a wide fan base across Nigeria and internationally. She has performed at major comedy events alongside famous comedians like Nasboi and Sabinus.

Beyond comedy, she has earned roles in several Nollywood productions, both on film and television. Her acting highlights her impeccable comic timing and versatility, bringing memorable characters to life.

Meet Aunty Ramota’s husband

Meet Aunty Ramota and Ijoba Lande posing together during a film shoot. Photo: @oshereatiolorinyorubanews on Facebook (modified by author)

Aunty Ramota has not officially confirmed being married or having children. Some online posts have fuelled rumours about a possible relationship with Ijoba Lande.

The pair have been featured in wedding-themed videos and photos, including staged ceremonies and dances. On 23 March 2025, she shared a TikTok video on Instagram wishing Ijoba a happy birthday. His affectionate reply stirred even more speculation:

Thanks so much my love.

Despite the rumours, there is no verified evidence of a legal marriage. Their online content could be part of their comedy acts, making it unclear whether their relationship extends beyond entertainment.

The truth behind Aunty Ramota’s health condition

In June 2024, a video showing Aunty Ramota on a hospital bed went viral, leading to speculation that she had undergone a BBL in Ikorodu. Clips showed her being wheeled into a hospital, which sparked concern. On 12 June 2024, she addressed her fans through an Instagram video.

Facing the camera directly, she reassured everyone that she was in good health. She also stood to show her body and dismissed the surgery rumours. The actress confirmed she had not undergone a BBL and that nothing about her appearance had changed.

This was not the first time she faced such rumours. Some believe the hospital video came from a movie scene. Many of her fans and colleagues have rejected the claims, calling them baseless and linked to her film roles.

FAQs

Aunty Ramota remains a beloved figure in Nigeria for her comedic talent and resilient personality. With a unique voice in Nollywood and social media, Aunty Ramota continues to inspire laughter and spark conversations in Nigeria and beyond.

