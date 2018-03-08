UNILORIN cut off mark, portal and school fees in 2024/2025

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) is a federal government-owned university. The institution was established in 1975 and is located in Ilorin, the capital city of Kwara State, Nigeria. Admission into UNILORIN is competitive, and meeting the required cut-off mark guarantees a position at the university.

The University of Ilorin was established by a decree of the federal military government in August, 1975.

UNILORIN has become one of the most prestigious universities in Nigeria. The university offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs. Here is all you need to know about the UNILORIN cut-off mark and school fees.

University of Ilorin cut-off mark

UNILORIN has not announced the official cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 period. For the 2023 academic session, the University of Ilorin approved 180 and above as the JAMB cut-off mark for the 2023/2024 admission.

Besides the cut-off mark, the university also pays attention to your O-level achievements. Those with more A's than B's or C's have higher marks and more chances to become students.

The UNILORIN portal

The University of Ilorin portal contains information for both students and staff. It facilitates various functionalities, including:

Facilitating the administration's processing of admissions.

Locating and updating student profiles.

Enabling online registration for semester courses.

Accessing UNILORIN news and announcements.

Checking details about school fees and exploring appropriate payment options.

Viewing students' progress marks and scores.

Available UNILORIN portals

The university has various portals that serve different purposes. They include:

UNILORIN undergraduate portal

UNILORIN postgraduate portal

Ilorin Business School portal

Institute of Education

Center of Open and Distance Learning

Sasakwa portal

Remedial

UNILORIN JUPEB

Note: apart from the UNILORIN undergraduate portal, the rest are currently undergoing maintenance.

Undergraduate pre-admission Portal

UNILORIN pre-admission portal.

The portal also allows students to apply for the programmes of their choice online. Follow the steps below to apply.

Open your browser and go to "Portals". Click on the "Undergraduate" portal. Select "post-UTME Candidate Login". Start the application process by clicking on "Verify Results". Fill out the required details and click "Verify". You will receive a link to activate your account. Click the proceed button to go to the Remita platform to pay. You can pay with a card, transfer, USSD, bank or QR code. Upon completing your payment, select "Confirm your payment" to validate the transaction using your JAMB registration number. After confirming, click "Resend Activation Code" to obtain a new activation code if you have not yet received one. It will be sent in your email. Click on the code to activate your account, and you will be sent your account login credentials. Return to step (3) and log in using your registration number and password. Click on the "My Application" button and complete all necessary details. Once done, submit the form.

UNILORIN student portal

UNILORIN student portal.

The online student portal is designed for enrolled students who have already secured admission to the university for their respective courses. To access the portal:

Open your browser and go to "Portals". Click on the "Undergraduate" portal. Click on "Student Login". Proceed to sign in with your username and password.

Centre for Cultural Studies and Creative Arts applicant portal

UNILORIN CCSCA portal.

To access the CCSCA portal, follow the steps below:

Open your browser and go to "Portals". Click on the "Undergraduate" portal. Click on "CCSCA Application". Click on "Enroll" to create an account as a new applicant. Log in using the login credentials emailed to you to proceed with your application.

University of Ilorin school fees and courses

UNILORIN school fees vary depending on the programme and the individual taking it. The table below shows the approved undergraduate school charges.

Science-based programmes

Category Freshers Returning University charges N121,800 N55,920 Faculty charges N16,440 N13,440 Total N138,240 N69,360

Arts and Humanities

Category Freshers Returning University charges N121,800 N54,000 Faculty charges N11,640 N9,200 Totals N133,440 N63,200

College of Health Science

Category Freshers Returning University charges 121,800 55,920 Faculty charges 132,840 47,640 Totals 254,640 103,560

UNILORIN postgraduate courses

The University of Ilorin offers various postgraduate programmes. They include:

1. Faculty of Agriculture

The courses offered under the Faculty of Agriculture include:

M.Sc., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. Agronomy

M.Sc., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. Soil Science

M.Sc., Ph.D. Agricultural Extension

M.Sc., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. Agricultural Economics

M.Sc., Ph.D. Crop Protection

PGD Animal Production,

Master in Animal Production (MAP),

M.Sc., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. Animal Production

M.Sc., Ph.D. Food Science

M.Sc., Home Economics

2. Faculty of Arts

Are you interested in arts? You can study the following art programmes under this faculty

M.A., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. Arabic Language.

M.A., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. Literature- in - Arabic

M.A., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. Peace and Development Studies

M.A. Peace and Security Studies (Available for EIMC)

M.A. Peace and Strategic Studies (Available for EMC)

M.A., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. Linguistics

M.A., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. Applied Linguistics

M.A., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. Yoruba Language

M.A., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. Yoruba Literature

M.A., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. Performing Arts

M.A., M.Phil./Ph.D. Christian Studies

M.A., M.Phil./Ph.D. Comparative Religious Studies

M.A., M.Phil./Ph.D. Islamic Studies

M.A., Ph.D. French Language

M.A., Ph.D. Literature-in-French

M.A. Translation Art

M.A., M.Phil/Ph.D., Ph.D. Performing Arts

3. Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

This faculty offers anatomy and physiology under the following categories:

M.Sc., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. Anatomy

M.Sc., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. Physiology

4. Faculty of Basic Clinical Sciences

The Faculty of Basic Clinical Sciences offers these postgraduate promgrammes.

M.Sc., Ph.D., MD Chemical Pathology

M.Sc., Ph.D. Pharmacology and Therapeutics

5. Faculty of Clinical Sciences

The Faculty of Clinical Sciences offers the following postgraduate programmes.

Master of Public Health (MPH)

M.Sc. Nursing Sciences

M.Sc., Ph.D. Tropical Paediatrics

6. Faculty of Communication and Information Sciences

This faculty has the following programmes for interested candidates:

PGD., M.Sc., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. Computer Science

M.Sc., Ph.D. Information and Communication Science

M.Sc., Ph.D. Mass Communication

7. Faculty of Education

The available postgraduate education programmes include:

M.Ed., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. English Language Education

M.Ed., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. Arabic Education

M.Ed., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. Comparative Education

M.Ed., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. Religious Studies Education

M.Ed., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. Curriculum Development (Arts Education)

M.Ed. Mother Tongue Education

M.Ed. Philosophy of Education

M.Ed., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. History and Policy of Education

M.Ed., Ph.D. Educational Guidance and Counselling

PGD Educational Technology (PGDET)

M.Ed., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D., Educational Technology

Master of Public Health Education

M.Ed. Science Education (Biology)

M.Ed. Ph.D. Mathematics Education

M.Ed., Ph.D. Sociology of Education

M.Ed., Ph.D. Curriculum Development in Social Sciences Education

M.Ed., Ph.D. Social Studies Education

M.Ed., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. Adult Education

M.Ed., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. Childhood Education

M.Sc. (Ed)., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. Exercise and Sport Science

M.Sc. (Ed)., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. Administration and Management of Human Kinetics and Sport

M.Sc. (Ed)., Ph.D. Curriculum and Teacher Education

M.Sc. (Ed)., Ph.D. Adapted Physical Education

M.Sc. (Ed)., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. Recreation and Tourism Education

M.Ed., Ph.D. Educational Management

8. Faculty of Engineering and Technology

These programmes are available for those who need to upgrade their bachelor's engineering courses.

M.Eng., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D.

M.Eng., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. Chemical Engineering

M.Eng. Materials and Metallurgical Engineering

M.Eng., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. Mechanical Engineering

9. Faculty of Environmental Sciences

The Faculty of Environmental Sciences offers the following:

M.Sc. Architecture

PGD, M.Sc., Ph.D. Estate Management

PGD, M.Sc., Ph.D. Surveying and Geoinformatics

PGD, M.Sc., Ph.D. Quantity Surveying

PGD, M.Sc., Ph.D. Urban and Regional Planning

10. Faculty of Law

Law is one of the most competitive courses in Nigeria. You can upgrade to the following levels.

LL.M, M.Phil., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. Common Law

LL.M, M.Phil., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. Islamic Law

11. Faculty of Life Sciences

The Faculty of Life Sciences offers these programmes.

PGD, M.Sc., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. Biochemistry

M.Sc., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. Microbiology

PGD, M.Sc., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. Plant Biology

M.Sc., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. Zoology

12. Faculty of Management Sciences

For those doing management sciences, you can upgrade to the following:

M.Sc., Ph.D. Accounting

M.Sc., Ph.D. Finance

M.Sc., Ph.D. Marketing

13. Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences

You can upgrade your pharmaceutical science course by attaining a master's or Ph.D in the following:

M.Sc., Ph.D. Pharmaceutical and Medicinal Chemistry

14. Faculty of Physical Sciences

Programmes offered under this faculty include:

PGD, M.Sc., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. Chemistry

M.Sc., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. Industrial Chemistry

M.Sc., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. Mathematics

M.Sc., Ph.D. Physics

M.Sc., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. Statistics

M.Sc. Geophysics

PGD Geology

M.Sc. Applied Geology

M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. Geology

15. Faculty of Social Sciences

The Faculty of Social Sciences has three departments that offer these courses:

M.Sc., Ph.D. Economics

M.Sc. Geography and Environmental Management,

M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. Geography

M.Sc., Ph.D. Sociology

16. Faculty of Veterinary Medicine

UNILORIN has fifteen faculties and dozens of over 60 academic departments.

The Faculty of Veterinary Medicine has several departments that offer the following:

M.Sc., Ph.D., Veterinary Pharmacology

M.Sc., Ph.D., Veterinary Toxicology

M.Sc., Ph.D., Veterinary Anatomy

M.Sc., Ph.D., Veterinary Medicine

M.Sc., Ph.D., Veterinary Microbiology

M.Sc., Ph.D., Veterinary Parasitology

M.Sc., Ph.D., Veterinary Pathology

M.Sc., Ph.D., Veterinary Physiology

M.Sc., Ph.D., Veterinary Biochemistry

M.Sc., Ph.D., Veterinary Public Health and Preventive Medicine

M.Sc., Ph.D., Animal Health in Production

M.Sc., Ph.D., Theriogenology

M.Sc., Ph.D., Large Animal Surgery

M.Sc., Ph.D., Small Animal Surgery

M.Sc., Ph.D., Veterinary Anaesthesiology

M.Sc., Ph.D., Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging

University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH)

The University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) is a tertiary healthcare institution located in Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria. It serves as a teaching hospital for the University of Ilorin, providing clinical training for medical students and healthcare professionals.

The hospital offers a range of medical services, including medical, surgical, obstetric, and pediatric care. It also serves as a center for research and community outreach programs.

How much is the University of Ilorin admission form?

UNILORIN post-UTME admission forms cost N2,000. The application fee for postgraduate programmes is N25,000 for applicants within Nigeria $200 for international applicants.

How many departments are in UNILORIN?

The University of Ilorin has over 60 academic departments spread across 16 faculties.

How many students are in UNILORIN in 2024?

The precise number of students at the university is presently unknown. UNILORIN admits numerous students each year who meet the necessary admission criteria. The student population may fluctuate, accounting for incoming freshmen and outgoing graduates.

What rank is University of Ilorin in the world?

According to EduRank list, the University of Ilorin ranked 8th in Nigeria and 2451st in the global 2023 rating.

What course does University of Ilorin offer?

This Nigerian university offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses across various disciplines, including humanities, sciences, social sciences, engineering, agriculture, and health sciences.

Is UNILORIN a private university?

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) is a public university. It is a federal government-owned institution located in Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria.

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) is one of the most popular universities in Nigeria, providing quality education. The institution has a diverse range of academic programs spanning various disciplines.

