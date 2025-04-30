It's IVD's birthday, and Blessing CEO is prepared to go to any length to show the world how much she loves him

The self-proclaimed relationship therapist triggered discourse online after she shared a video with her boo, IVD, on his special day

There was an Igbo song playing in the background, and she sang to him beautifully, while he blushed

Nigerian self-proclaimed relationship therapist, Blessing Okoro, and her lover buzzed social media as she celebrated his birthday.

Blessing had publicly declared her relationship with Ikechukwu Ogbonna, aka IVD, Instagram-official a few months ago. She shared a video of their proposal recently, even though many online users are still in doubt. Nonetheless, they have continued to show each other off against all odds.

Blessing CEO shares loved-up clip with IVD on his birthday. Credit: @officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

It is well known that IVD lost his first wife, Bimbo Martins, in a fire incident on October 15, 2022. Following his incident, Blessing defended him and subsequently unveiled their relationship.

On his birthday, the media personality spoke glowingly of the father of five and celebrated their journey of love.

Blessing CEO wrote:

"IVD Birthday boy @ivd001. I did not know I will love you this much to want to do life with u. When I met you I honestly wanted you to survive, the lies I saw, the plot, the twist, the pain, depression, brokenness, I saw grief. You were not so good with words, but each time I look at you I see it.

"I said to myself I will hold you by your hand and walk with you. I did not know how to love so hard, but the controversy around you, harden me, made me understand sacrifices, temptation, test and for better for worse 🤣. I went through worse before the better so I guess I was prepared to love you so hard."

"IVD, you touched a part I taught had d!ed long time ago, you woke up what I buried long time ago, you dug it up , dusted it and brought it to life. THE BABY in me. I K!lled just to survive pain. I K!lled it to become strong, bold, and successful. I taught it d!ed , but you brought it out effortlessly. With you I am a child, I forget my status, brand , name, bank account, I let everything go just to be babied by you."

See the post below:

Fans celebrate IVD's birthday

Read some reactions below:

@queenkannyblack said:

"You are the one man I’m going to love so hard again…and I pray you’re the last” Awwn that partttttttttt🥰🥰🥰."

@official_lummalki said:

"Happy birthday our CEO’s Hubby to be, your forever birthday gift is this beautiful and smart girl, take care of her if you want to live long! God has bless you! Cherish and enjoy that gift."

@alex.dcreatorr said:

"Hbd to your man… honestly nothing beats mutual love… if you find it hold it tight."

@funke.solanke said:

"❤️❤️❤️so delightful to see 🤩 wish him a blessed birthday 🎊🎂🥂🍾and genuinely wish the two of everlasting happiness together in love 😘👏."

Fans celebrates IVD, as Blessing CEO announces his birthday. Credit: @officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

@beautylagold said:

"All I can see is love in her eyes , I pray ur happiness last 🙌."

@iam_biscuit said:

"Blessing lover girl. happy birthday to your boo."

@nmas_cake said:

"Chia😍😍 the video , the song, they love in your eyes🥰🥰 They are all beautiful 😍 Happy Birthday boo boo ble-ble 🎂."

@ojiugoanyaeji said:

"This write-up is so emotional 😍😢😢 Happy birthday to your love."

@ejima_ocha17 said:

"Happy birthday to the only man who make BCEO a calm person on social media 🙌."

@favoured_queen1 said:

"Birthday blessings my Queen’s King. 🎂This love must last forever 😍."

@omosexyfm said:

"So so touching sweet and emotional, at the same educative."

@tee_mary07 said:

"Happy to the man that is making our ceo happy 👏we celebrate you."

@chychy_allison said:

"I can see an abundance of love in his eyes for you. Hbd to your boo!"

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng