TASUED school fees and programmes in 2024/2025 (Tai Solarin University)

Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) is a public university in Ijagun, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, Nigeria. It was established in 2005 and named after Tai Solarin, a Nigerian educator and social activist. Here is everything you need to know about TASUED school fees and programmes offered.

TASUED is focused on producing graduates with the necessary skills to excel in teaching. The institution offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs in various fields.

TASUED school fees and programmes

TASUED is presently accepting applications for part-time and postgraduate students. If you plan to enrol in the institution, it is crucial to familiarize yourself with the available courses and the corresponding fees.

What course can you study at Tai Solarin University?

Tai Solarin University consists of five colleges. They are:

College of Specialised and Professional Education (COSPED)

College of Science & Information Technology (COSIT)

College of Humanities (COHUM)

College of Social and Management Sciences (COSMAS)

College of Vocational and Technology Education (COVTED)

The programmes offered by the institution include the following:

Educational Management

Library and Information Science

Childhood Education

Educational Technology

Adult Education

Counselling Psychology and Educational Foundation

Computer and Information Sciences

Physics

Biological Sciences

Chemical Sciences

Mathematics

Human Kinetics and Health Education

History and Diplomatic Studies

Religious Studies

Creative Arts

Yoruba Language

English Studies

Economics

Political Science

Geography and Environmental Management

Sociological Studies

Agricultural Science

Business Education

Home Economics

Technical Education

How much is TASUED school fees?

TASUED has issued the official fee structure for the upcoming academic session, which applies to new and returning students.

Category Returning students New students Education N148,500 N170,500 Pure science N158,500 N180,500

Here are various funding and scholarship options to consider:

Federal government scholarships and bursaries.

Student revolving loan schemes operated by both Federal and some state governments.

State government scholarships and bursaries.

Scholarships and awards provided by certain corporate bodies.

Scholarships offered by foreign governments.

Private Individuals' scholarships.

What is the full meaning of TASUED university?

Its full meaning is Tai Solarin University of Education. The institution was established in 2005.

Is TASUED a private or public university?

Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) is a public university. It is a state-owned institution located in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, Nigeria.

How much is Tai Solarin University fees?

The tuition fees vary for returning and new students. Returning education students will pay N148,500, while new education students will pay N170,500. Returning science students will be charged N158,500, while new science students will pay N180,500.

What is the cut-off mark for TASUED?

The minimum cut-off mark is established at 140. If you achieve a score of 140 or higher in the UTME, you can participate in the post-UTME screening process.

What is the TASUED school fees for 200 level?

The TASUED school fees for the 200 level is N148,500 for those taking education programs and N158,500 for those taking pure science.

How much is the school fees for new students in TASUED?

New students enrolled in the education program will incur a fee of N170,500, while those in the science program will have a fee of N180,500.

How much is the TASUED acceptance fee?

The current TASUED acceptance fee is not known. It is advisable for admitted students to check the official admission guidelines or contact the university's admission office for accurate and up-to-date information.

What are the courses at Tai Solarin University?

The university offers a wide range of teaching courses. Some include educational management, adult education, biological sciences, history and diplomatic studies and the Yoruba language.

Is TASUED giving out admission?

The applications are now open for part-time and postgraduates. You can visit their official website to apply.

Exploring TASUED school fees and programmes will assist you in making a well-informed decision regarding your course of study at the institution. TASUED is a highly valued university where one can obtain knowledge and skills for a successful career. The institution's professors and lecturers are qualified and experienced specialists.

