UNIBEN Veterinary Medicine Faculty Shut Down, Reasons Surface
- The Veterinary Council of Nigeria (VCN) has visited some universities in Nigeria to check their standard of running the programme
- The council shut down the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Benin (UNIBEN) in Edo state over non-accreditation
- The VCN President, Dr Aishatu Abubaka-Baju, disclosed that the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) was granted interim accreditation
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide
Benin City, Edo state - The Faculty of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Benin (UNIBEN) in Edo state has been shut down due to accreditation issues.
The Veterinary Council of Nigeria (VCN) said UNIBEN did not meet the standard requirements to run veterinary medicine programmes at the federal government-owned institution.
As reported by The Punch, Dr Aishatu Abubaka-Baju, a serving Assistant Inspector General of Police and President of the Council, made this known in Jos, Plateau state, on Tuesday, October 22.
Speaking about non-accreditation of the programme in some universities she said:
“We are just coming from the University of Benin and other universities. We have closed down Veterinary Medicine at the University of Benin for lack of standards, so it cannot admit students. For the University of Abuja, it was granted interim accreditation, and the council will revisit the universities in two years.”
Protest: UNIBEN suspends academic activities indefinitely
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that UNIBEN management indefinitely halted academic activities due to students’ uncompromising stance on their demands.
The protests, which began on July 3, involved students blocking the Benin-Ore Highway to protest prolonged power outages.
The university cited unrealistic demands from students, including a continuous 1,125-hour supply of electricity, as reasons for the shutdown.
Source: Legit.ng
