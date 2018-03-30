NOUN master's courses 2022: All the details about programmes
The National Open University of Nigeria, commonly abbreviated as NOUN, is a Nigerian federal open and distance learning institution. NOUN is the largest Nigerian university in terms of student enrolment, with a current student population of over half a million. The institution was created to provide cost-effective, accessible, and flexible education to Nigerian and international students. The university offers numerous diplomas, degrees, and postgraduate courses. What are the various NOUN master's courses one can pursue?
Where is NOUN headquartered? The institution's administrative centre is in Victoria Island, Lagos. NOUN has over 75 study centres spread across Nigeria's six geopolitical zones.
NOUN master's courses
Here is a look at the various National Open University of Nigeria master's courses.
|Code
|Course
|Faculty
|2401
|M.Sc. Mass Communication
|Social Sciences
|2402
|M.Sc. Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution
|Social Sciences
|2403
|M.A Christian Religious Studies
|Arts
|2404
|M.Sc. Criminology and Security Studies
|Social Sciences
|2406
|M.A. Islamic Studies
|Arts
|3411
|Master of Public Administration (MPA)
|Management Sciences
|3413
|Master of Business Administration (MBA)
|Management Sciences
|3414
|M.Sc Entrepreneurship
|Management Sciences
|3415
|M.Sc Public Administration
|Management Sciences
|3416
|M.Sc Business Administration
|Management Sciences
|4401
|M.Ed. Educational Administration and Planning
|Education
|4402
|M.Ed. Science Education
|Education
|4403
|M.Ed. Educational Technology
|Education
|4404
|M.Ed. Guidance and Counselling
|Education
|5401
|M.Sc Information Technology (Internet Options)
|Sciences
|7401
|M.Sc. Artificial Intelligence (A.I.)
|ACETEL Programmes
|7402
|M.Sc. Cyber Security (C.S.)
|ACETEL Programmes
|7403
|M.Sc. Management Information System (MIS)
|ACETEL Programmes
|8306
|M.Sc Public Health
|Health Sciences
|2405
|M.A. English
|Arts
Other NOUN postgraduate courses
Are there other types of postgraduate courses besides the National Open University master's courses? Yes, in addition to the NOUN courses for master's students, the university also offers various PhD courses. Here is a quick look.
|Code
|Course
|Faculty
|2501
|PhD in Mass Communication
|Social Sciences
|2502
|PhD in Christian Religious Studies
|Arts
|2504
|PhD in Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution
|Social Sciences
|4501
|PhD in Educational Administration and Planning
|Education
|4502
|PhD in Science Education
|Education
|4503
|PhD in Educational Technology
|Education
|4504
|PhD in Mathematical Education
|Education
|5402
|PhD in Information Technology
|Sciences
|7404
|PhD in Artificial Intelligence (A.I.)
|ACETEL Programmes
|7405
|PhD in Cyber Security (C.S.)
|ACETEL Programmes
|7406
|PhD in Management Information System (MIS)
|ACETEL Programmes
|8303
|PhD in Public Administration
|Management Sciences
|8304
|PhD in Business Administration
|Management Sciences
There are various NOUN master's courses one can enrol in at the hugely popular university. The entry requirements vary slightly from one course to another. Besides the master's courses in NOUN, the institution also offers a wide range of PhD courses.
