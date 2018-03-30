Global site navigation

Local editions

NOUN master's courses 2022: All the details about programmes
Study

NOUN master's courses 2022: All the details about programmes

by  Johnson Olawale Jackline Wangare

The National Open University of Nigeria, commonly abbreviated as NOUN, is a Nigerian federal open and distance learning institution. NOUN is the largest Nigerian university in terms of student enrolment, with a current student population of over half a million. The institution was created to provide cost-effective, accessible, and flexible education to Nigerian and international students. The university offers numerous diplomas, degrees, and postgraduate courses. What are the various NOUN master's courses one can pursue?

PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

national open university of Nigeria master's courses
University students. Photo: pexels.com, @Andy Barbour
Source: UGC

Where is NOUN headquartered? The institution's administrative centre is in Victoria Island, Lagos. NOUN has over 75 study centres spread across Nigeria's six geopolitical zones.

NOUN master's courses

Here is a look at the various National Open University of Nigeria master's courses.

CodeCourseFaculty
2401M.Sc. Mass CommunicationSocial Sciences
2402M.Sc. Peace Studies and Conflict ResolutionSocial Sciences
2403M.A Christian Religious StudiesArts
2404M.Sc. Criminology and Security StudiesSocial Sciences
2406M.A. Islamic Studies Arts
3411Master of Public Administration (MPA)Management Sciences
3413Master of Business Administration (MBA) Management Sciences
3414M.Sc EntrepreneurshipManagement Sciences
3415M.Sc Public Administration Management Sciences
3416M.Sc Business AdministrationManagement Sciences
4401M.Ed. Educational Administration and Planning Education
4402M.Ed. Science EducationEducation
4403M.Ed. Educational TechnologyEducation
4404M.Ed. Guidance and CounsellingEducation
5401 M.Sc Information Technology (Internet Options) Sciences
7401M.Sc. Artificial Intelligence (A.I.)ACETEL Programmes
7402M.Sc. Cyber Security (C.S.)ACETEL Programmes
7403M.Sc. Management Information System (MIS)ACETEL Programmes
8306M.Sc Public HealthHealth Sciences
2405M.A. EnglishArts

Read also

Raquel Daniels’ biography: age, height, birthday, Twentysomethings

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Other NOUN postgraduate courses

master's courses in NOUN
University students. Photo: pexels.com, @Monstera
Source: UGC

Are there other types of postgraduate courses besides the National Open University master's courses? Yes, in addition to the NOUN courses for master's students, the university also offers various PhD courses. Here is a quick look.

CodeCourseFaculty
2501 PhD in Mass CommunicationSocial Sciences
2502 PhD in Christian Religious StudiesArts
2504 PhD in Peace Studies and Conflict ResolutionSocial Sciences
4501 PhD in Educational Administration and PlanningEducation
4502 PhD in Science EducationEducation
4503 PhD in Educational TechnologyEducation
4504 PhD in Mathematical EducationEducation
5402 PhD in Information TechnologySciences
7404 PhD in Artificial Intelligence (A.I.)ACETEL Programmes
7405 PhD in Cyber Security (C.S.)ACETEL Programmes
7406 PhD in Management Information System (MIS) ACETEL Programmes
8303 PhD in Public AdministrationManagement Sciences
8304 PhD in Business AdministrationManagement Sciences

Read also

Nicholas Cirillo’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows

There are various NOUN master's courses one can enrol in at the hugely popular university. The entry requirements vary slightly from one course to another. Besides the master's courses in NOUN, the institution also offers a wide range of PhD courses.

READ ALSO: Largest university in Nigeria in 2022: Top 5 list to check out

Legit.ng recently published an article about the largest universities in Nigeria. The country is renowned for its vibrant economy and numerous educational institutions. These universities vary greatly in size, student population, and courses offered.

Which are the largest higher education institutions in Nigeria, how big are they, and what are they best known for?

Source: Legit.ng

Hot:
Online view pixel