NOUN master's courses 2022: All the details about programmes

The National Open University of Nigeria, commonly abbreviated as NOUN, is a Nigerian federal open and distance learning institution. NOUN is the largest Nigerian university in terms of student enrolment, with a current student population of over half a million. The institution was created to provide cost-effective, accessible, and flexible education to Nigerian and international students. The university offers numerous diplomas, degrees, and postgraduate courses. What are the various NOUN master's courses one can pursue?

Where is NOUN headquartered? The institution's administrative centre is in Victoria Island, Lagos. NOUN has over 75 study centres spread across Nigeria's six geopolitical zones.

Here is a look at the various National Open University of Nigeria master's courses.

Code Course Faculty 2401 M.Sc. Mass Communication Social Sciences 2402 M.Sc. Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution Social Sciences 2403 M.A Christian Religious Studies Arts 2404 M.Sc. Criminology and Security Studies Social Sciences 2406 M.A. Islamic Studies Arts 3411 Master of Public Administration (MPA) Management Sciences 3413 Master of Business Administration (MBA) Management Sciences 3414 M.Sc Entrepreneurship Management Sciences 3415 M.Sc Public Administration Management Sciences 3416 M.Sc Business Administration Management Sciences 4401 M.Ed. Educational Administration and Planning Education 4402 M.Ed. Science Education Education 4403 M.Ed. Educational Technology Education 4404 M.Ed. Guidance and Counselling Education 5401 M.Sc Information Technology (Internet Options) Sciences 7401 M.Sc. Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) ACETEL Programmes 7402 M.Sc. Cyber Security (C.S.) ACETEL Programmes 7403 M.Sc. Management Information System (MIS) ACETEL Programmes 8306 M.Sc Public Health Health Sciences 2405 M.A. English Arts

Other NOUN postgraduate courses

Are there other types of postgraduate courses besides the National Open University master's courses? Yes, in addition to the NOUN courses for master's students, the university also offers various PhD courses. Here is a quick look.

Code Course Faculty 2501 PhD in Mass Communication Social Sciences 2502 PhD in Christian Religious Studies Arts 2504 PhD in Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution Social Sciences 4501 PhD in Educational Administration and Planning Education 4502 PhD in Science Education Education 4503 PhD in Educational Technology Education 4504 PhD in Mathematical Education Education 5402 PhD in Information Technology Sciences 7404 PhD in Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) ACETEL Programmes 7405 PhD in Cyber Security (C.S.) ACETEL Programmes 7406 PhD in Management Information System (MIS) ACETEL Programmes 8303 PhD in Public Administration Management Sciences 8304 PhD in Business Administration Management Sciences

There are various NOUN master's courses one can enrol in at the hugely popular university. The entry requirements vary slightly from one course to another. Besides the master's courses in NOUN, the institution also offers a wide range of PhD courses.

