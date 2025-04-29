JAMB has said it is currently reviewing the details of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted so far

JAMB said as soon as all ‘Ts’ are crossed and ‘Is’ dotted, the results of candidates who have sat their papers since the examination kicked off on Thursday, April 24, will be released

Legit.ng gathered that UTME 2025 is scheduled to come to a conclusion on Monday, May 5

Garki, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disclosed that the first batch of Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2025 results will be out on completion of post-examination analyses.

Legit.ng reports that JAMB stated this on Tuesday, April 29, via its official X (formerly Twitter) page.

JAMB wrote:

"2025 UTME results to be released as soon as all post-examination analyses and other procedures are completed. Candidates are enjoined to be patient please."

Legit.ng reports that JAMB commenced the conduct of the UTME 2025 nationwide on Thursday, April 24. The examination is expected to run through Monday, May 5.

According to JAMB, more than 2,030,627 candidates who successfully registered for the UTME would sit for the examination in over 784 computer-based test (CBT) centres across all 36 Nigerian states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

JAMB is a Nigerian entrance examination board for tertiary-level institutions. The board conducts UTME for prospective undergraduates into Nigerian universities. The board is also charged with the responsibility to administer similar examinations for applicants to Nigerian public and private monotechnics, polytechnics, and colleges of education. All of these candidates must have obtained the West Africa Senior School Certificate (WASSCE) conducted yearly by the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, or its equivalent, National Examination Council (Nigeria), Senior School Certificate Examination, NECO SSCE.

UTME 2025: JAMB delists several CBT centres

Meanwhile, JAMB has delisted at least five CBT centres for allegedly failing to meet the technical standards required for the 2025 UTME.

According to a recent statement signed by Fabian Benjamin, JAMB’s official spokesperson, the delisted CBT centres are Adventure Associate, Behind Sheshe Supermarket, Off Hadejia Road, Kano, Kano state; Saadatu Rimi College of Education, Zaria Road, Naibawa, Kano, Kano state.

Others include Penta M & F Technical Services Limited, Centre 2, 96km Sokoto-Jega Road, Tambuwal; Penta M & F Technical Services Ltd, Centre 1, 96km Sokoto-Jega Road, Tambuwal, and Soronara Ventures Nigeria Limited Foundation Road, Umudagu Mbieri, Mbaitoli, Imo state.

Obi blasts JAMB for allegedly setting 6:30 am exams

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, criticised JAMB.

Obi said the agency allegedly set the UTME 2025 for teenagers as early as 6:00 am while "transporting them across far-flung locations".

According to the presidential hopeful, this alleged act is "reckless".

