JAMB subject combination for Social Science courses 2022

Getting your subject combination right is very important to gain admission into your dream university. Here is a full list of JAMB subject combinations for Social Science courses in Nigeria.

The Joint Admission Matriculation Board conducts the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) required for gaining admission into any higher institution in Nigeria. The board provides a syllabus brochure known as the JAMB Brochure, which contains the subject combination for each programme, the universities offering each programme and the subject areas the candidates are expected to cover. Below is a list of Social Science subjects in JAMB you can undertake.

Best Social Science courses in Nigeria

Social Sciences courses are academic disciplines about society and the relationships of people in society and with society. There are many courses under Social Science in Nigeria that anyone can do. Listed below are some of the most popular and best Social Science courses to study in Nigeria.

Accounting

Accounting Management and Finance

Anthropology

Actuarial Science

Arabic and Islamic Religious Studies

Banking and Finance

Business Management

Business Administration

Business and Entrepreneurial Studies

Criminology

Criminology and Penology

Criminology and Security Studies

Demography and Social Statistics

Economics

Entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurial Studies

Entrepreneurship Studies and Innovation

Economics and Development Studies

Economics and Operation Research

Economics and Statistics

Environmental Protection and Resources Management

Film and Video Studies

Finance

Geography

Geography and Environmental Management

Geography and Meteorology

Geography and Regional Planning

Geography and Planning

Government and Public Administration

Hospitality and Tourism

Hospitality and Tourism Management

Hotel Management and Tourism

Human Resources Management

Industrial and Labour Relations

Industrial Relations

Industrial Relations and Personnel Management

Intelligence and Security Studies

Insurance

International Relations

International Relations and Diplomacy

International Relationship and Strategic Studies

International Studies

International Studies and Diplomacy

International and Comparative Politics

Library Science

Management and Entrepreneurship

Marketing

Marketing and Advertising

Mass Communication

Mass Communication and Media Technology

Media and Communication Studies

Philosophy

Political Science

Psychology

Political Science and Diplomacy

Political Science/International Law and Diplomacy

Political Science and Administrative Studies

Political Science and International Relations

Political Science and Public Administration

Political Science and International Studies

Political Science and Conflict Resolution

Political Science and Defence Studies

Religious Studies

Social Justice

Social Work

Sociology

Sociology and Anthropology

Transport Management

Transport Planning and Management

Taxation

Tourism and Event Management

Tourism Studies

Social Sciences course subject combination for JAMB

The use of the English language is compulsory. Below is a simplified table of Social Science subjects for JAMB.

Courses Major subject combinations Accountancy English, Mathematics and Economics Banking and Finance English and Mathematics Business Administration English, Mathematics and Economics Business Management English, Mathematics and Economics Cooperative and Rural Development English, Mathematics and Economics Demography and Social Statistics English, Mathematics, Economics or Geography Economics English, Mathematics, Economics and any of the following subjects: Government, History, Geography, Literature in English, French and Christian Religious Knowledge or Islamic Religious Knowledge. Geography English, Geography, and two other Arts or Social Science subjects Human Resources Management English, Economics and Government Industrial Relations English, Mathematics and Economics Insurance English, Mathematics and Economics International Relations English, Economics, Literature in English, and any of the following subjects: Geography, Government, History Library Science English with any three Arts or Social Science subjects Marketing English, Mathematics and Economics Mass Communication English, Literature in English, Economics, and any of the following subjects: Government or Christian Religious Knowledge or Islamic Religious Knowledge Philosophy English and Government Political Science English, Government, History, and any other Arts or Social Science subjects Psychology English with any three Arts or Social Science subject Public Administration English, Government and Economics Religious Studies English and Christian Religious Knowledge or Islamic Religious Knowledge Social Work English, Mathematics, Economics or Geography Sociology English and any three Arts or Social Science subjects Sociology and Anthropology English and any three Social Science or Arts Subjects Tourism English, Mathematics, and Economics

What is Social Science course?

This is a broad category of academic disciplines that investigate human society and social interactions. Among the Social Science disciplines are Economics, Political Science, Psychology, Sociology, Anthropology, History, and Linguistics.

What are the Social Science subjects in Nigeria?

The Social Science subjects accepted by Nigerian tertiary institutions are Mathematics, English, Commerce, Geography, Economics, Accounting, Marketing, Agriculture, Government and Christian Religious knowledge.

How many courses do we have in Social Science?

There are more than 60 courses one can pursue. Some include Business Administration, Mass Communication, Sociology and Anthropology, Public Administration, and Human Resources Management.

What are the subjects for Social Science in JAMB?

The major Social Science subjects combination include literature in English, Government, Economics, Geography, History, commerce, and the Principle of Accounting.

How many years does it take to study Social Science?

Most institutions require four years to complete a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. Depending on the individual, this could include full-time or part-time studies.

Is Criminology a Social Science?

Yes, Criminology is a social science course that draws on various social science disciplines, including demography, psychology, and geography. Students majoring in criminology learn about the biological, psychological, and social causes of crime, such as socioeconomic status.

Is biology a Social Science subject?

Biology is a natural science in which researchers investigate living organisms and what makes them up. Genetics, environmental biology, plant biology, zoology, biochemistry, and molecular biology will be covered, with opportunities to specialise as your interests develop.

You can find more information on JAMB subject combinations for Social Science courses in Nigeria, as well as available programmes and universities, in the JAMB Brochure, which is available in hardcopy or online.

