JAMB subject combination for Social Science courses 2022
Getting your subject combination right is very important to gain admission into your dream university. Here is a full list of JAMB subject combinations for Social Science courses in Nigeria.
The Joint Admission Matriculation Board conducts the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) required for gaining admission into any higher institution in Nigeria. The board provides a syllabus brochure known as the JAMB Brochure, which contains the subject combination for each programme, the universities offering each programme and the subject areas the candidates are expected to cover. Below is a list of Social Science subjects in JAMB you can undertake.
Best Social Science courses in Nigeria
Social Sciences courses are academic disciplines about society and the relationships of people in society and with society. There are many courses under Social Science in Nigeria that anyone can do. Listed below are some of the most popular and best Social Science courses to study in Nigeria.
- Accounting
- Accounting Management and Finance
- Anthropology
- Actuarial Science
- Arabic and Islamic Religious Studies
- Banking and Finance
- Business Management
- Business Administration
- Business and Entrepreneurial Studies
- Criminology
- Criminology and Penology
- Criminology and Security Studies
- Demography and Social Statistics
- Economics
- Entrepreneurship
- Entrepreneurial Studies
- Entrepreneurship Studies and Innovation
- Economics and Development Studies
- Economics and Operation Research
- Economics and Statistics
- Environmental Protection and Resources Management
- Film and Video Studies
- Finance
- Geography
- Geography and Environmental Management
- Geography and Meteorology
- Geography and Regional Planning
- Geography and Planning
- Government and Public Administration
- Hospitality and Tourism
- Hospitality and Tourism Management
- Hotel Management and Tourism
- Human Resources Management
- Industrial and Labour Relations
- Industrial Relations
- Industrial Relations and Personnel Management
- Intelligence and Security Studies
- Insurance
- International Relations
- International Relations and Diplomacy
- International Relationship and Strategic Studies
- International Studies
- International Studies and Diplomacy
- International and Comparative Politics
- Library Science
- Management and Entrepreneurship
- Marketing
- Marketing and Advertising
- Mass Communication
- Mass Communication and Media Technology
- Media and Communication Studies
- Philosophy
- Political Science
- Psychology
- Political Science and Diplomacy
- Political Science/International Law and Diplomacy
- Political Science and Administrative Studies
- Political Science and International Relations
- Political Science and Public Administration
- Political Science and International Studies
- Political Science and Conflict Resolution
- Political Science and Defence Studies
- Religious Studies
- Social Justice
- Social Work
- Sociology
- Sociology and Anthropology
- Transport Management
- Transport Planning and Management
- Taxation
- Tourism and Event Management
- Tourism Studies
Social Sciences course subject combination for JAMB
The use of the English language is compulsory. Below is a simplified table of Social Science subjects for JAMB.
|Courses
|Major subject combinations
|Accountancy
|English, Mathematics and Economics
|Banking and Finance
|English and Mathematics
|Business Administration
|English, Mathematics and Economics
|Business Management
|English, Mathematics and Economics
|Cooperative and Rural Development
|English, Mathematics and Economics
|Demography and Social Statistics
|English, Mathematics, Economics or Geography
|Economics
|English, Mathematics, Economics and any of the following subjects: Government, History, Geography, Literature in English, French and Christian Religious Knowledge or Islamic Religious Knowledge.
|Geography
|English, Geography, and two other Arts or Social Science subjects
|Human Resources Management
|English, Economics and Government
|Industrial Relations
|English, Mathematics and Economics
|Insurance
|English, Mathematics and Economics
|International Relations
|English, Economics, Literature in English, and any of the following subjects: Geography, Government, History
|Library Science
|English with any three Arts or Social Science subjects
|Marketing
|English, Mathematics and Economics
|Mass Communication
|English, Literature in English, Economics, and any of the following subjects: Government or Christian Religious Knowledge or Islamic Religious Knowledge
|Philosophy
|English and Government
|Political Science
|English, Government, History, and any other Arts or Social Science subjects
|Psychology
|English with any three Arts or Social Science subject
|Public Administration
|English, Government and Economics
|Religious Studies
|English and Christian Religious Knowledge or Islamic Religious Knowledge
|Social Work
|English, Mathematics, Economics or Geography
|Sociology
|English and any three Arts or Social Science subjects
|Sociology and Anthropology
|English and any three Social Science or Arts Subjects
|Tourism
|English, Mathematics, and Economics
What is Social Science course?
This is a broad category of academic disciplines that investigate human society and social interactions. Among the Social Science disciplines are Economics, Political Science, Psychology, Sociology, Anthropology, History, and Linguistics.
What are the Social Science subjects in Nigeria?
The Social Science subjects accepted by Nigerian tertiary institutions are Mathematics, English, Commerce, Geography, Economics, Accounting, Marketing, Agriculture, Government and Christian Religious knowledge.
How many courses do we have in Social Science?
There are more than 60 courses one can pursue. Some include Business Administration, Mass Communication, Sociology and Anthropology, Public Administration, and Human Resources Management.
What are the subjects for Social Science in JAMB?
The major Social Science subjects combination include literature in English, Government, Economics, Geography, History, commerce, and the Principle of Accounting.
How many years does it take to study Social Science?
Most institutions require four years to complete a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. Depending on the individual, this could include full-time or part-time studies.
Is Criminology a Social Science?
Yes, Criminology is a social science course that draws on various social science disciplines, including demography, psychology, and geography. Students majoring in criminology learn about the biological, psychological, and social causes of crime, such as socioeconomic status.
Is biology a Social Science subject?
Biology is a natural science in which researchers investigate living organisms and what makes them up. Genetics, environmental biology, plant biology, zoology, biochemistry, and molecular biology will be covered, with opportunities to specialise as your interests develop.
You can find more information on JAMB subject combinations for Social Science courses in Nigeria, as well as available programmes and universities, in the JAMB Brochure, which is available in hardcopy or online.
