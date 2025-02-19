The cut-off mark for Theatre Art in Nigeria and top universities to study

The cut-off mark determines eligibility for university admission. For the 2025/2026 academic year, the JAMB cut-off mark for Theatre Art is 180, the minimum UTME score required for admission to Nigerian universities offering the course. Explore the universities where you can study Theatre Art.

Key takeaways

The JAMB cut-off mark for theatre art is 180.

Theatre art is a course under the Performing Art program in Nigeria which is among the most populated categories in Nigerian universities.

JAMB subject combination for theatre art is English, Literature in English, and any other two relevant subjects.

A candidate must meet specific JAMB requirements to be fully eligible for admission to study theatre art at a Nigerian university.

The cut-off mark for theatre art

The JAMB cut-off mark for any undergraduate degree is 140 for state and federal universities and 100 for polytechnics and colleges. The JAMB cut-off mark for Theatre Art is 180. However, the cut-off mark varies depending on the course's competitiveness, but none accept applicants with less than 180 points.

Theatre Art subject combination

There is a specific subject combination for theatre art in JAMB. Below are the mandatory subjects you should have if you are interested in pursuing a degree in theatre art.

English

Literature in English

Any two other relevant subjects.

What are the JAMB requirements for Theatre Art?

In addition to the cut-off mark, a candidate must meet specific requirements to be fully eligible for admission to study theatre art. Those additional JAMB requirements include:

You must be 16 years old and above in the year of admission.

You must have at least five (5) credit passes in your O'Level (WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB), including English and Mathematics.

You must have passed the subjects in not more than two (2) sittings. However, some schools require one sitting.

You must meet JAMB, WAEC, and Post UTME cut-off scores.

You must meet your preferred university's cut-off mark for theatre art.

List of top universities to study Theatre Arts

Nigerian universities adhere to the JAMB cut-off for theatre art. Here are some of the best universities in Nigeria offering theatre arts.

Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD

Bowen University, Iwo (BU)

Gregory University, Uturu (GUU)

Benue State University, Makurdi (BSU)

Igbinedion University, Okada (IUO)

Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK)

University of Port Harcourt

Plateau State University, Bokkos (PLASU)

Redeemer’s University, Nigeria (RUN)

Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Akwa (UNIZIK)

University of Uyo, (UNIUYO)

Imo State University, Owerri (IMSU)

Kogi State University, Anyigba (KSU)

University of Calabar (UNICAL)

University of Ibadan (UI)

Niger Delta University (NDU)

What is the cut-off mark for Theatre Art in JAMB?

The minimum JAMB cut-off mark for Theatre Art is 180. Some universities have higher cut-off marks than others depending on the competitiveness of the course. For instance, the JAMB cut-off mark for Theatre Art at the University of Ibadan is 200.

Can I study Theatre Art with 180?

Yes, the cut-off mark for Theatre Art is relatively consistent with most universities requiring a minimum of 180. However, prospective students should score higher than that to increase their chances of admission to specific universities.

Understanding the cut-off mark for Theatre Art and the JAMB requirements for the course is your first step toward pursuing it. Besides understanding the JAMB cut-off mark for the course, the candidate should find out the JAMB subject combination for the course.

