256 Bag First-Class Degrees As UNILORIN Holds 39th Convocation
Education

256 Bag First-Class Degrees As UNILORIN Holds 39th Convocation

by  Esther Odili 2 min read
  • The University of Ilorin is getting ready for its 39th convocation ceremony, a landmark development
  • The prestigious institution announced that it is set to graduate 12,042 students in the 2022/2023 academic session, with 256 first class and 3,842 second class (upper division)
  • The ceremony will feature graduates from diverse faculties such as Medicine, Nursing, Pharmacy, and Veterinary Medicine, Vice-Chancellor Professor Wahab Egbewole announced

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) is set to graduate 12,042 students during its 39th convocation ceremony, with 256 First Class degree holders among the graduates.

39th convocation: 256 gab first class ahead of ceremony
256 students graduate with first class at UNILORIN. Photo credit: University of Ilorin, Nigeria
Source: Facebook

UNILORIN set to graduate over 12,000 students

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Wahab Egbewole, SAN, made this known during a press briefing held at the university auditorium on Thursday, October 17, 2024.

According to Egbewole, the upcoming convocation is a significant milestone, with graduates from various faculties, including Medicine, Nursing, Pharmacy, and Veterinary Medicine, set to receive their degrees.

He added that 18 graduates received distinctions in Pharmacy, while one graduate achieved a distinction in Physiotherapy.

The Vice-Chancellor said:

“For the 39th Convocation Ceremonies, the University shall be graduating a total of 12,042. In the First Degree/Diploma category. We have 256 First Class, 3842 Second Class (Upper Division), 6178 Second Class (Lower Division), 1299 Third Class and 62 Pass.”

Egbewole also highlighted university strides in digital innovation, with the migration to Amazon Web Services to enhance data security and reduce downtimes. Other advancements include the introduction of a scalable Enterprise Resource Portal (ERP), a digital admissions ranking system, and an automated system for student union elections.

The VC reaffirmed the university’s commitment to becoming a leader in higher education in Nigeria adding:

“Our desire to be number one in Nigeria is on course. We are taking deliberate steps to position ourselves for global ranking.”

The Punch and The Nigerian Tribune confirmed in their report on Thursday.

UNILORIN screens 16,097 post-UTME candidates for admission

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that UNILORIN disclosed the major highlight of the 2024 Post-UTME screening exercise.

UNILORIN said it screened 16, 097 Post-UTME candidates for admission for the forthcoming 2024/25 academic session.

The UNILORIN Director of the Computer-Based Centre (CBT), Prof. Kamil Rauf, said the major highlight is the promptness of the release of the result.

