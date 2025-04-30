Barcelona and Inter Milan played a scintillating 3-3 draw at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys

The second UEFA Champions League semi-final between the two sides lived beyond expectations

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick shared his thoughts about one of the best UCL matches this season

Barcelona and Inter Milan played a game for ages during their 3-3 draw at Olimpic Lluis Companys in the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League.

Inter Milan raced to the lead within 30 seconds after Marcus Thuram’s back heel flick before Denzel Dumfries doubled the visitors' advantage in the 21st minute.

Simone Inzaghi and Hansi Flick shake hands after Barcelona's 3-3 draw against Inter Milan. Photo by Irina R. Hipolito/Europa Press.

Source: Getty Images

Lamine Yamal pulled one back with a worldie before Ferran Torres scored the second for the home side to make sure the first half finished two goals apiece.

Dumfries put Inter Milan ahead again in the second half, and Ballon d'Or contender Raphinha wasted no time in drawing Barcelona level yet again in a dramatic match.

Inter Milan had a fourth goal, but it was marginally ruled out for offside by the semi-automatic offside technology.

Both teams had injury concerns with Jules Kounde and Lautaro Martinez withdrawing for either side due to injuries, which is a big blow for the two teams.

Hansi Flick reacts to Barcelona's draw

Flick, speaking during his post-match conference, admitted that the early stages of the first half may have cost them the result, as they had ups and downs.

“In the first half, we had ups and downs, and the second half was spectacular. In Milan, we’ll play a final before the final,” he said as quoted by Barca Buzz.

“Lamine has shown us the path we should follow. I’m very happy with the team. We must keep fighting until the end.”

Speaking about Inter Milan, he claimed that such a great team with such a level of performance should be expected in the Champions League semi-final.

“We're talking about a Champions League semifinal. The teams are great. They have experience, and they showed it today,” he added.

“They had an advantage in set-piece situations, with four or five tall players, and they took advantage of it.”

Hansi Flick looks on after Barcelona's 3-3 draw against Inter Milan. Photo by Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

Dumfries reacts to draw vs Barca

Two-goal hero and man-of-the-match Denzel Dumfries was delighted with his team's performance, having come into the game on the back of three consecutive defeats, but stood toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in Europe and nearly won it.

“It was a good performance, after three consecutive defeats, I saw the real Inter. We played with heart, I’m proud,” Dumfries told Amazon Prime Video Italia.

“Naturally, we wanted to win, but it was a good game, it’s all wide open and we’ll see at San Siro.”

The second leg will be played at San Siro next week, and as the Dutch defender rightly noted, the winner takes it all. When the away goal was still in use, a draw without conceding three goals would have seen Inter through.

