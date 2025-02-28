How much is WAEC and NECO registration in 2025? Comprehensive guide

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) caters for students in English-speaking West African countries, while the National Examinations Council (NECO) is a Nigerian education body that conducts the yearly Senior Secondary Certificate Examination. So, how much is WAEC and NECO registration in 2025? The WAEC registration fee is ₦27,000, while the NECO registration fee is ₦22,250.

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) administers and conducts examinations for students in West Africa. Photo: @waecghanainfo, @officialnecong on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

The WAEC registration fee is higher than the NECO registration fee.

The WAEC registration dates were from Wednesday, 30th October 2024, to Friday, 31st January 2025 .

to . The WAEC examination 2025 will take place on Tuesday, 6 May 2025 .

. NECO is an examination body that conducts Senior Secondary Certificate Examination and General Certificate in Education in June or July and November or December, respectively.

How much is WAEC and NECO registration 2025?

Students are required to register for the exams yearly and pay the respective fee. The WAEC registration fee for 2025 is ₦27,000.

The NECO registration fee is ₦22,250, with additional charges applicable as shown below.

Reason Amount (Naira) Late registration 5,000 Photo album 2,700 Syllabus 2,000 Four figure table 500 Unviable centre fee 70,000 Late submission of 3rd year CAS 3 fee 40,000

WAEC registration process

All students who want to sit for their secondary school exam must register with the examination body. Below is a simple guide on how to register for exams with WAEC.

A screenshot of the WAEC registration portal. Photo: @waecnigeria.org (modified by author)

Source: Original

Visit the WAEC registration portal. Log in and start registration by enrolling your fingerprints using the Biometric Data Capture software and capturing personal details such as your name. If you do not have a fingerprint scanner, visit a registration centre near you. Enter your biodata, including your date of birth, gender, nationality, marital status, disability, and state of origin. Take a picture of yourself using the webcam to be printed on your certificate and photo card. The camera specification should be high resolution, preferably with the Microsoft LifeCam HD 3000 Webcam. Fill in your contact information, including phone number, email, postal address, and residential address. Note that the phone number will be used to contact you should the need arise. Choose your preferred state and town. The examination centre will be assigned to you automatically by the system. Choose the subjects you wish to register for in the examination. Mathematics and the English Language are automatically selected because they are compulsory. The minimum number of subjects you can select is seven, and the maximum is nine, including English Language and Mathematics. Read and understand the declaration section and tick the checkbox before submitting the form. Submit the registration form by clicking the "Accept" button once you have completed the registration. A preview of your application will appear, and after you have carefully confirmed everything, hit "Submit". Once you have successfully submitted your registration form, you will be allocated an exam centre and an examination number. You can now print the admission notice or a photo card, which will be used to access the exam room.

NECO registration process

Candidates are registered for NECO by their schools or centres using the offline application before being registered online through the NECO registration portal. This is mainly to ensure they pay registration and other mandatory fees before uploading the students' biodata.

Schools must register a minimum of 20 students for the SSCE exam. Below is the process of registering for NECO.

A screenshot of the NECO registration process. Photo: @neco.gov.ng (modified by author)

Source: Original

Visit the SSCE portal. Claim a centre or school and validate students from the NECO State Office Buy quota for the number of validated students. Create a login for their online account. Log in to the NECO registration portal. Download the offline application form. Launch the offline registration and log in with the centre details. Enter the candidate's information, which includes biodata, passport photo, subjects and scores for CAS 1 and CAS 2. Print out the validation photocard or the validation list. Make a payment with the validated number. Upload candidates and print final candidates.

A screenshot of the NECO registration process. Photo: @neco.gov.ng (modified by author)

Source: Original

What is the meaning of WAEC and NECO?

WAEC is an acronym for the West African Examinations Council, an examination body that conducts and administers exams for secondary school students.

NECO, in full, means National Examinations Council, an examination body that conducts exams for Senior Secondary School Certificate and General Certificate in Education.

How much is NECO registration 2025 in Nigeria?

The National Examinations Council charges a ₦22,250 registration fee in 2025. The fee is payable by schools for students who want to sit for their Senior Secondary School Certificate (SSSE) and General Certificate in Education (GCE).

How much is WAEC registration 2025 in Nigeria?

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has set its registration fee for 2025 at ₦27,000. The fee is payable to Nigerian students who want to sit for their secondary school exams.

How many countries are involved in WAEC?

WAEC caters and manages examinations for five English- speaking countries in West Africa. Photo: @waecgh.org

Source: UGC

There are five West African countries under WAEC, including Nigeria, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Ghana, and The Gambia.

The WAEC and NECO registration fees for 2025 differ slightly, with WAEC having a higher fee than NECO. Both examination bodies offer online registration through their official portals.

How much is WAEC and NECO registration 2025? The WAEC registration fee is ₦27,000, and the NECO registration fee is ₦22,250 for 2025. Both examination bodies allow online registration of students through their registration portals.

Legit.ng also published a guide on the Olabisi Onabanjo University's post-UTME requirements. Olabisi Onabanjo University is one of the best public universities in Nigeria. It was previously known as Ogun State University, and it is considered a centre of academic excellence. The university accepts students who have attained certain post-UTME requirements.

Olabisi Onabanjo University provides quality training and research resources, equipping students with competitive skills. The institution offers qualified candidates a chance to study the course of their choice post-UTME. Learn more about Olabisi Onabanjo University's post-UTME requirements and application process.

Source: Legit.ng