The Lagos State University (LASU) has sent a message to admitted full-time undergraduate students

The matriculation list for admitted full-time undergraduate students for the 2024/2025 academic session has been released

The admitted LASU full-time undergraduate students for the 2024/2025 session are required to take six steps

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Ojo, Lagos state - The Lagos State University (LASU) has released the matriculation list for admitted full-time undergraduate students for the 2024/2025 academic session.

The university said the admitted students are from Stream 1 and Stream 2 and have completed their LASU Central Admissions Clearance App (LACACA) operations (100%).

LASU said information about payment of tuition and other related fees shall be released soon. Photo credit: @LASUOfficial

Source: Twitter

This was disclosed in a statement shared on the university’s handle (formerly known as Twitter) @LASUOfficial on Tuesday, October 29.

Legit.ng reports that LACACA is an online clearance operation for all categories of admitted candidates into the Lagos State University (LASU).

According to the statement, the admitted students are required to take six steps.

Six steps for admitted students to complete

The admitted students are required to print four (4) copies of their Admissions Clearance Certificate from the LACACA operations portal. They are also to submit a copy each at the Admissions Office, Faculty Office, and Departmental Office; and then retain one copy for themselves.

The students are advised to browse the LASU Website: https://lasu.edu.ng.

Point to the 'STUDENT' tab and click on 'CHECK MATRIC NUMBER'.

On the displayed page, they are to enter “JAMB REGISTRATION NUMBER”.

Click on “SUBMIT” to view your Matriculation Number.

Information about payment of tuition and other related fees for the 2024/2025 academic session shall be released soon.

LASU announces cut-off mark, lists 3 key criteria

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Lagos State University (LASU) announced 195 as the cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 academic session.

The university added that interested UTME candidates must also have a minimum of 5 O'Level Credits including English Language and Mathematics.

The third criterion is that applicants must choose LASU as a first choice in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng