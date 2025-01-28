FUOTUOKE courses, cut-off mark, admission requirements and procedure

The Federal University Otuoke (FUO) is a federal university in Bayelsa State, Nigeria. Established in February 2011, the university is renowned for producing skilled graduates equipped for innovation and development. FUOTUOKE courses are designed to cater to the academic needs of both undergraduate and postgraduate students.

FUOTUOKE is one of Nigeria's most prestigious universities, attracting thousands of applicants annually. It boasts diverse academic programs and offers high-quality education. Knowing the courses offered and admission requirements will help you make an informed choice if you are interested in joining the university.

FUOTUOKE courses and cut-off marks

Although the general cut-off mark is 140, a prospective student must attain higher cut-off marks to be eligible for some highly competitive courses. Therefore, for a better chance of qualifying for a particular course, your score should be higher than 140. Below are the cut-off marks for specific courses.

Basic Medical Science

This faculty has two departments: Human Anatomy and Human Physiology. They have a cut-off mark of 180

Course Cut-off mark Human Anatomy 180 Human Physiology 180

Faculty of Education

Faculty of Education is among the largest faculties at FUOTUOKE, offering diverse programs to train educators. The courses offered include.

Course Cut-off mark Biology Education 140 Business Education 140 Chemistry Education 140 Computer Science Education 140 Economics Education 140 English Education 140 History Education 140 Mathematics Education 140 Physics Education 140

Faculty of Engineering

The Faculty of Engineering's cut-off marks range between 196 and 171. Check out the programmes offered by the faculty and their respective cut-off marks.

Course Cut-off mark Chemical Engineering 171 Civil Engineering 196 Electrical and Electronic Engineering 196 Mechanical Engineering 196 Mechatronics Engineering 193 Petroleum and Gas Engineering 196

Faculty of Humanities

The Faculty of Humanities at FUOTUOKE offers language, history, philosophy, and theatre and film studies programs.

Course Cut-off mark English and Communication Studies 209 History and International Studies 209 Journalism and Media Studies 214 Linguistics 140 Philosophy 140 Theatre and Film Studies 182

Faculty of Management Sciences

The Faculty of Management Sciences offers programs to develop business and management skills. They include:

Course Cut-off mark Accounting 224 Banking and Finance 191 Business Administration 209 Entrepreneurship 140 Marketing 176 Procurement and Logistics Management 140 Tourism and Hospitality Management 140

Faculty of Medical Laboratory Science

The faculty currently has only one department: Medical Laboratory Science. It has a FUOTUOKE cut-off mark of 220.

Faculty of Nursing Science

The Faculty of Nursing Science gives students a holistic approach to public healthcare. The faculty has only one department, Nursing Science, which has a cut-off mark of 248.

Faculty of Science

The Faculty of Science is the largest, offering programs focusing on scientific principles and practical applications. Key programs include Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Computer Science.

Course Cut-off mark Biochemistry 181 Biology 150 Chemistry 140 Computer Science and Informatics 204 Cybersecurity 180 Environmental Management and Toxicology 150 Geology 150 Mathematics 140 Microbiology 183 Physics 140 Statistics 140

Faculty of Social Sciences

The Faculty of Social Sciences at FUOTUOKE focuses on programs that explore human society, behaviour, and institutions. Below is a list of the courses under this faculty and their cut-off marks.

Course Cut-off mark Criminology and Security Studies 207 Economics and Development Studies 198 Library and Information Science 140 Political Science 208 Public Administration 195 Social Work 140 Sociology and Anthropology 194

FUOTUOKE courses and requirements

Each course has specific requirements that candidates must meet. However, the general FUOTUOKE admission requirements for undergraduate programmes are as follows.

Candidates must attain a cut-off mark of 140 points and above in the 2024/2025 UTME.

Must have chosen FUOTUOKE as their first-choice institution.

Candidates must have five (5) credits in their O'Level results from WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB or its equivalent, including English Language and Mathematics, at no more than two (2) settings.

One must be 16 years old at the time of application.

Candidates must have uploaded their O'Level results on JAMB CAPS.

FUOTUOKE admission procedure

If you have met the above admission requirements, proceed to make an application. You can visit the institution to make a manual application or opt for an online one. Here are the procedures involved in the online application.

Visit the FUOTUOKE admission portal. Locate the Post-UTME registration portal. Create an account using your JAMB registration number. You can pay the application fee of N2,000 only by using an Interswitch Verve enabled or Master card for the application form. Fill out the application form with your details. Upload the required documents. Submit your application and print the acknowledgement slip.

What is the cut-off mark for FUOTUOKE JAMB?

The JAMB cut-off mark for the federal university is 140. However, prospective students should score higher than that to increase their chances of admission to specific courses. Highly competitive courses have high departmental cut-off marks.

How many faculties are there in FUOTUOKE?

Federal University Otuoke (FUO) has nine faculties, including the Faculty of Education, Faculty of Engineering, Faculty of Social Sciences and Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences.

What is the cut-off mark for nursing science?

The cut-off mark for nursing science at FUOTUOKE is 248. Candidates scoring 248 or above in their JAMB UTME can apply for the nursing science programme.

Knowing FUOTUOKE courses' cut-off marks and admission requirements for 2024/2025 will help you determine if you qualify to enrol. You must also meet the departmental cut-off for the course you want to pursue, as each department has its specific cut-off mark based on the volume of applications and the programme's competitiveness.

