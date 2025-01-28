Global site navigation

FUOTUOKE courses, cut-off mark, admission requirements and procedure
FUOTUOKE courses, cut-off mark, admission requirements and procedure

by  Isaac Wangethi 5 min read

The Federal University Otuoke (FUO) is a federal university in Bayelsa State, Nigeria. Established in February 2011, the university is renowned for producing skilled graduates equipped for innovation and development. FUOTUOKE courses are designed to cater to the academic needs of both undergraduate and postgraduate students.

FUOTUOKE is one of Nigeria's most prestigious universities, attracting thousands of applicants annually. It boasts diverse academic programs and offers high-quality education. Knowing the courses offered and admission requirements will help you make an informed choice if you are interested in joining the university.

FUOTUOKE courses and cut-off marks

Although the general cut-off mark is 140, a prospective student must attain higher cut-off marks to be eligible for some highly competitive courses. Therefore, for a better chance of qualifying for a particular course, your score should be higher than 140. Below are the cut-off marks for specific courses.

Basic Medical Science

This faculty has two departments: Human Anatomy and Human Physiology. They have a cut-off mark of 180

CourseCut-off mark
Human Anatomy180
Human Physiology180

Faculty of Education

Faculty of Education is among the largest faculties at FUOTUOKE, offering diverse programs to train educators. The courses offered include.

CourseCut-off mark
Biology Education140
Business Education140
Chemistry Education140
Computer Science Education140
Economics Education140
English Education140
History Education140
Mathematics Education140
Physics Education140

Faculty of Engineering

The Faculty of Engineering's cut-off marks range between 196 and 171. Check out the programmes offered by the faculty and their respective cut-off marks.

CourseCut-off mark
Chemical Engineering171
Civil Engineering196
Electrical and Electronic Engineering196
Mechanical Engineering196
Mechatronics Engineering193
Petroleum and Gas Engineering196

Faculty of Humanities

The Faculty of Humanities at FUOTUOKE offers language, history, philosophy, and theatre and film studies programs.

CourseCut-off mark
English and Communication Studies209
History and International Studies209
Journalism and Media Studies214
Linguistics140
Philosophy140
Theatre and Film Studies182

Faculty of Management Sciences

The Faculty of Management Sciences offers programs to develop business and management skills. They include:

CourseCut-off mark
Accounting224
Banking and Finance191
Business Administration209
Entrepreneurship140
Marketing176
Procurement and Logistics Management140
Tourism and Hospitality Management140

Faculty of Medical Laboratory Science

The faculty currently has only one department: Medical Laboratory Science. It has a FUOTUOKE cut-off mark of 220.

Faculty of Nursing Science

The Faculty of Nursing Science gives students a holistic approach to public healthcare. The faculty has only one department, Nursing Science, which has a cut-off mark of 248.

Faculty of Science

The Faculty of Science is the largest, offering programs focusing on scientific principles and practical applications. Key programs include Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Computer Science.

CourseCut-off mark
Biochemistry181
Biology150
Chemistry140
Computer Science and Informatics204
Cybersecurity180
Environmental Management and Toxicology150
Geology150
Mathematics140
Microbiology183
Physics140
Statistics140

Faculty of Social Sciences

The Faculty of Social Sciences at FUOTUOKE focuses on programs that explore human society, behaviour, and institutions. Below is a list of the courses under this faculty and their cut-off marks.

CourseCut-off mark
Criminology and Security Studies207
Economics and Development Studies198
Library and Information Science140
Political Science208
Public Administration195
Social Work140
Sociology and Anthropology194

FUOTUOKE courses and requirements

Each course has specific requirements that candidates must meet. However, the general FUOTUOKE admission requirements for undergraduate programmes are as follows.

  • Candidates must attain a cut-off mark of 140 points and above in the 2024/2025 UTME.
  • Must have chosen FUOTUOKE as their first-choice institution.
  • Candidates must have five (5) credits in their O'Level results from WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB or its equivalent, including English Language and Mathematics, at no more than two (2) settings.
  • One must be 16 years old at the time of application.
  • Candidates must have uploaded their O'Level results on JAMB CAPS.

FUOTUOKE admission procedure

A lady excitedly holding her diploma after the college graduation ceremony
FUOTUOKE courses, cut-off mark, admission requirements and procedure. Photo: fstop123
Source: Getty Images

If you have met the above admission requirements, proceed to make an application. You can visit the institution to make a manual application or opt for an online one. Here are the procedures involved in the online application.

  1. Visit the FUOTUOKE admission portal.
  2. Locate the Post-UTME registration portal.
  3. Create an account using your JAMB registration number.
  4. You can pay the application fee of N2,000 only by using an Interswitch Verve enabled or Master card for the application form.
  5. Fill out the application form with your details.
  6. Upload the required documents.
  7. Submit your application and print the acknowledgement slip.

What is the cut-off mark for FUOTUOKE JAMB?

The JAMB cut-off mark for the federal university is 140. However, prospective students should score higher than that to increase their chances of admission to specific courses. Highly competitive courses have high departmental cut-off marks.

How many faculties are there in FUOTUOKE?

Federal University Otuoke (FUO) has nine faculties, including the Faculty of Education, Faculty of Engineering, Faculty of Social Sciences and Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences.

What is the cut-off mark for nursing science?

The cut-off mark for nursing science at FUOTUOKE is 248. Candidates scoring 248 or above in their JAMB UTME can apply for the nursing science programme.

Knowing FUOTUOKE courses' cut-off marks and admission requirements for 2024/2025 will help you determine if you qualify to enrol. You must also meet the departmental cut-off for the course you want to pursue, as each department has its specific cut-off mark based on the volume of applications and the programme's competitiveness.

Legit.ng recently published an article on SSU postgraduate school courses and admission guidelines. Sokoto State University (SSU) offers various postgraduate programs for students who want to further their studies after completing their degree.

Sokoto State University (SSU) was established in 2009 and recognised by the National Universities Commission of Nigeria (NUC). The approved minimum programme cut-off mark of Sokoto State University for the 2024/2025 academic session is 140. Learn more about the institution in the post.

Source: Legit.ng

