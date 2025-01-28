FUOTUOKE courses, cut-off mark, admission requirements and procedure
The Federal University Otuoke (FUO) is a federal university in Bayelsa State, Nigeria. Established in February 2011, the university is renowned for producing skilled graduates equipped for innovation and development. FUOTUOKE courses are designed to cater to the academic needs of both undergraduate and postgraduate students.
FUOTUOKE is one of Nigeria's most prestigious universities, attracting thousands of applicants annually. It boasts diverse academic programs and offers high-quality education. Knowing the courses offered and admission requirements will help you make an informed choice if you are interested in joining the university.
FUOTUOKE courses and cut-off marks
Although the general cut-off mark is 140, a prospective student must attain higher cut-off marks to be eligible for some highly competitive courses. Therefore, for a better chance of qualifying for a particular course, your score should be higher than 140. Below are the cut-off marks for specific courses.
Basic Medical Science
This faculty has two departments: Human Anatomy and Human Physiology. They have a cut-off mark of 180
|Course
|Cut-off mark
|Human Anatomy
|180
|Human Physiology
|180
Faculty of Education
Faculty of Education is among the largest faculties at FUOTUOKE, offering diverse programs to train educators. The courses offered include.
|Course
|Cut-off mark
|Biology Education
|140
|Business Education
|140
|Chemistry Education
|140
|Computer Science Education
|140
|Economics Education
|140
|English Education
|140
|History Education
|140
|Mathematics Education
|140
|Physics Education
|140
Faculty of Engineering
The Faculty of Engineering's cut-off marks range between 196 and 171. Check out the programmes offered by the faculty and their respective cut-off marks.
|Course
|Cut-off mark
|Chemical Engineering
|171
|Civil Engineering
|196
|Electrical and Electronic Engineering
|196
|Mechanical Engineering
|196
|Mechatronics Engineering
|193
|Petroleum and Gas Engineering
|196
Faculty of Humanities
The Faculty of Humanities at FUOTUOKE offers language, history, philosophy, and theatre and film studies programs.
|Course
|Cut-off mark
|English and Communication Studies
|209
|History and International Studies
|209
|Journalism and Media Studies
|214
|Linguistics
|140
|Philosophy
|140
|Theatre and Film Studies
|182
Faculty of Management Sciences
The Faculty of Management Sciences offers programs to develop business and management skills. They include:
|Course
|Cut-off mark
|Accounting
|224
|Banking and Finance
|191
|Business Administration
|209
|Entrepreneurship
|140
|Marketing
|176
|Procurement and Logistics Management
|140
|Tourism and Hospitality Management
|140
Faculty of Medical Laboratory Science
The faculty currently has only one department: Medical Laboratory Science. It has a FUOTUOKE cut-off mark of 220.
Faculty of Nursing Science
The Faculty of Nursing Science gives students a holistic approach to public healthcare. The faculty has only one department, Nursing Science, which has a cut-off mark of 248.
Faculty of Science
The Faculty of Science is the largest, offering programs focusing on scientific principles and practical applications. Key programs include Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Computer Science.
|Course
|Cut-off mark
|Biochemistry
|181
|Biology
|150
|Chemistry
|140
|Computer Science and Informatics
|204
|Cybersecurity
|180
|Environmental Management and Toxicology
|150
|Geology
|150
|Mathematics
|140
|Microbiology
|183
|Physics
|140
|Statistics
|140
Faculty of Social Sciences
The Faculty of Social Sciences at FUOTUOKE focuses on programs that explore human society, behaviour, and institutions. Below is a list of the courses under this faculty and their cut-off marks.
|Course
|Cut-off mark
|Criminology and Security Studies
|207
|Economics and Development Studies
|198
|Library and Information Science
|140
|Political Science
|208
|Public Administration
|195
|Social Work
|140
|Sociology and Anthropology
|194
FUOTUOKE courses and requirements
Each course has specific requirements that candidates must meet. However, the general FUOTUOKE admission requirements for undergraduate programmes are as follows.
- Candidates must attain a cut-off mark of 140 points and above in the 2024/2025 UTME.
- Must have chosen FUOTUOKE as their first-choice institution.
- Candidates must have five (5) credits in their O'Level results from WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB or its equivalent, including English Language and Mathematics, at no more than two (2) settings.
- One must be 16 years old at the time of application.
- Candidates must have uploaded their O'Level results on JAMB CAPS.
FUOTUOKE admission procedure
If you have met the above admission requirements, proceed to make an application. You can visit the institution to make a manual application or opt for an online one. Here are the procedures involved in the online application.
- Visit the FUOTUOKE admission portal.
- Locate the Post-UTME registration portal.
- Create an account using your JAMB registration number.
- You can pay the application fee of N2,000 only by using an Interswitch Verve enabled or Master card for the application form.
- Fill out the application form with your details.
- Upload the required documents.
- Submit your application and print the acknowledgement slip.
What is the cut-off mark for FUOTUOKE JAMB?
The JAMB cut-off mark for the federal university is 140. However, prospective students should score higher than that to increase their chances of admission to specific courses. Highly competitive courses have high departmental cut-off marks.
How many faculties are there in FUOTUOKE?
Federal University Otuoke (FUO) has nine faculties, including the Faculty of Education, Faculty of Engineering, Faculty of Social Sciences and Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences.
What is the cut-off mark for nursing science?
The cut-off mark for nursing science at FUOTUOKE is 248. Candidates scoring 248 or above in their JAMB UTME can apply for the nursing science programme.
Knowing FUOTUOKE courses' cut-off marks and admission requirements for 2024/2025 will help you determine if you qualify to enrol. You must also meet the departmental cut-off for the course you want to pursue, as each department has its specific cut-off mark based on the volume of applications and the programme's competitiveness.
