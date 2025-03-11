COOU cut-off mark and admission requirements for all courses, and how to apply

Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University follows a cut-off mark set under JAMB guidelines. For the 2024/2025 academic year, the general COOU cut-off mark was 150, but some courses may require higher scores. Here is everything you need to know about COOU’s admission criteria and application process.

Key takeaways

COOU’s general Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board cut-off mark was 150.

Early undergraduate admission typically requires 70% or higher in all required subjects.

Each programme has specific subject requirements that candidates must meet to be admitted.

All applications are done via the COOU student portal.

What is the cut-off mark for COOU?

For the 2024/2025 academic year, COOU's general cut-off mark was 150. The institution also have departmental requirements one must meet to secure admission.

COOU admission requirements

Admission into Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU) is competitive, and candidates must meet specific academic criteria.

While fulfilling the minimum requirements is essential, it does not guarantee automatic admission. Below are the general requirements for undergraduate programmes:

Completion of SSCE/GCE O-Level with at least 70% overall in five academic subjects .

. A minimum score of 70% in English and other required subjects.

and other required subjects. Each programme has specific subject requirements and minimum SSCE/GCE O-Level averages.

Early admission typically requires 70% or higher in all required subjects.

COOU subject requirements

The Nigerian university has specific subject requirements for each programme that candidates must meet. These subject combinations vary based on the chosen course of study. Applicants must ensure they have the necessary O-Level subjects and meet the minimum grade requirements to qualify for admission.

Below are subject requirements for each programme. For a detailed subject requirement for each programme, you can visit the university’s admission guidelines.

Agriculture programs

Course Subject requirement Agric Economics & Extension 5 SSCE credits including Mathematics, Chemistry, and Biology; 2 'A' levels in Chemistry and one other subject. Animal Science 5 SSCE credits, Two 'A' levels in Chemistry and one from related subjects. Crop Science 5 SSCE credits, Two 'A' levels in Chemistry and a choice of sciences Soil Science 5 SSCE credits,2 'A' levels in Chemistry and a choice of sciences

Arts Programs

Course Subject requirement English Language Five SSCE credits including Literature; Two 'A' levels including English. Igbo Five SSCE credits, including Igbo; Options for NCE holders. Music Five SSCE credits, including Music; Two 'A' levels in Music. Philosophy Five SSCE credits, any two 'A' levels. Theatre Arts Five SSCE credits, including Literature; Two 'A' levels in Arts.

Basic Medical Sciences

Course Subject requirement Anatomy Five SSCE credits, including Biology and Chemistry; Two 'A' levels in Biology and Chemistry. Physiology Same SSCE criteria; Two 'A' levels in relevant sciences. Medicine and Surgery Five SSCE credits in core sciences at one sitting; 'A' levels in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

Education Programs

Course Subject requirement Arts & Social Science Education Five SSCE credits including chosen subject areas; NCE or two 'A' levels required. Science Education Five SSCE credits, NCE or two relevant 'A' levels.

Engineering Programs

Course Subject requirement Chemical Engineering Five SSCE credits, including Physics and Chemistry; Two 'A' levels in relevant subjects. Civil Engineering Five SSCE credits, including Physics and Chemistry; Two 'A' levels in relevant subjects. Electrical/Electronics Engineering Five SSCE credits, including Physics and Chemistry; Two 'A' levels in relevant subjects. Mechanical Engineering Five SSCE credits, including Physics and Chemistry; Two 'A' levels in relevant subjects.

Law

Course Subject requirement Law Five SSCE credits, including English and Literature; Two 'A' levels in relevant subjects.

Management Sciences

Course Subject requirement Accountancy Five SSCE credits including Mathematics and Economics; Two 'A' levels. Business Administration Five SSCE credits; Business Administration students need two 'A' levels in relevant subjects.

Natural Sciences

Course Subject requirement Biochemistry Five SSCE credits, including core sciences; Two 'A' levels in relevant subjects. Microbiology Five SSCE credits, including core sciences; Two 'A' levels in relevant subjects.

Physical Sciences

Course Subject requirement Computer Science Five SSCE credits in core subjects; Two 'A' levels in Science. Geology Five SSCE credits in core subjects; Two 'A' levels in sciences.

Social Sciences

Course Subject requirement Economics Five SSCE credits, including Economics; Two 'A' levels in Economics and a related subject. Mass Communication Five SSCE credits, including Economics; Two 'A' levels in Economics and a related subject.

List of art courses offered in COOU

COOU offers a variety of arts courses through its faculty of arts. The available programmes include:

English Language

Igbo

Music

Philosophy

Theatre Arts

COOU application process

Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU) offers various application options for undergraduate, part-time, postgraduate, and JUPEB programmes. Follow the steps below to complete your application based on your preferred category.

COOU undergraduate application

Prospective undergraduate students can apply through the Post UTME or Direct Entry process. Select the appropriate link below to proceed:

Access COOU student portal and generate a post UTME application invoice in the Undergraduate section. Next, fill a Post UTME application form by logging in with your JAMB number. Once done, generate the direct entry application invoice. Fill out the direct entry application form by logging in with your JAMB registration number.

Part-time application

COOU provides flexible learning opportunities through its part-time programmes. To apply, follow the steps below:

Access COOU student portal and fill out the application invoice in the Part-time application section. In the application invoice, you will be required to specify your invoice type and enter your phone number. Once done, click “Submit”. Fill out the part-time application form by logging in with your RRR Number. Press “Login” button to wrap up the application process.

COOU postgraduate application

Candidates seeking admission into postgraduate programmes should complete the following steps:

Access COOU student portal and generate an application invoice in the postgraduate section. In the application invoice, you will be required to specify your invoice type and enter your phone number. Once done, click “Submit”. Track your application status by providing your RRR Number. Once admitted, access your fees invoice depending on the program of study.

JUPEB application

The Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) programme offers an alternative route to gaining admission into COOU. Follow these steps to apply:

Access COOU student portal and generate a post UTME application invoice in the JUPEB section. Next, fill the application form by logging in with your RRR Number. Once admitted, access your fees invoice depending on the program of study.

Does COOU accept second choice?

Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU) does not accept candidates who select the university as their second choice during the admission process.

COOU uses a minimum score set by JAMB for admission consideration. For the 2024/2025 academic year, the COOU cut-off was 150. However, the institution has not yet announced the 2025/2026 cut-off mark, and prospective applicants should stay updated for any official releases.

