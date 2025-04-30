Public holidays in Nigeria offer relaxation and respite from work beyond just marking historical events

In June 2025, the federal government will declare Eid-el-Kabir and Democracy Day as public holidays

Already, the federal government has declared Thursday, May 1, 2025, as a public holiday to mark this year’s Workers’ Day celebration

FCT, Abuja - Public holidays in Nigeria are more than just reminders of historical events and occasions to celebrate; they provide citizens with valuable opportunities to decompress and rejuvenate, stepping away from work demands.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of the three public holidays scheduled by the federal government for May and June 2025, assisting readers in planning effectively.

Nigerians will enjoy public holidays, Workers' Day and Eid-el-Kabir, in May/June 2025. Photo credit: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Public holidays in Nigeria in May/June 2025

2025 public holiday for Workers' Day

On Tuesday, April 29, the federal government of Nigeria declared Thursday, May 1, 2025, as a public holiday to mark this year’s Workers’ Day Celebration.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior, who made the declaration on behalf of the Bola Tinubu government reiterated the need for peace to drive industrialisation and economic growth.

Tunji-Ojo commended workers for their diligence and sacrifice. He noted that workers’ efforts are largely responsible for the greatness of the country and the respect Nigeria commands in the comity of nations.

While wishing workers a happy celebration, the minister urged Nigerians to keep hope alive as the present administration of President Tinubu is committed to the 'Renewed Hope' agenda he has promised.

Legit.ng reports that International Workers' Day, also called Labour Day in some countries and often referred to as May Day, is a celebration of labourers and the working classes that is promoted by the international labour movement and occurs every year on May 1, or the first Monday in May.

2025 public holidays for Eid-el-Kabir

Eid-el-Kabir (also called Eid-el-Adha) or the Festival of Sacrifice, is a major Islamic holiday celebrated globally. It commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son, Ishmael (Ismail), as an act of obedience to God's command. The festival symbolises faith, obedience, and the spirit of sacrifice.

In Nigeria, the Eid-el-Kabir 2025 celebration will fall on either Saturday, June 7, or Sunday, June 8, depending on the Islamic lunar calendar and the declaration of the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'ad Abubakar. Abubakar is the president-general of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).

Traditionally, the ministry of interior under Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announces public holiday days in Nigeria. Photo credit: @BTOofficial

Source: Twitter

2025 public holiday for Democracy Day

Every June 12 is Democracy Day in Nigeria, and this year would not be different.

June 12, 2025, falls on a Thursday.

Democracy Day is a national public holiday in the most populous black nation on Earth to commemorate the restoration of democracy in 1999. Until 2018, it was celebrated annually on May 29. It is a tradition that has been held annually, beginning in the year 2000.

June 12 was formerly known as Abiola Day, celebrated in Lagos and some south-western states of Nigeria. Abiola typically refers to Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola (MKO Abiola), a prominent Nigerian businessman, publisher, and politician. He is widely remembered for being the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, which was subsequently annulled by the military government.

