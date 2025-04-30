Arsenal fans have voiced their displeasure at Wayne Rooney’s comments following their Champions League defeat on Tuesday night, April 29

The Gunners were edged out 1-0 by Paris Saint-Germain at the Emirates Stadium, with Ousmane Dembele scoring the decisive goal in the fourth minute

This is Arsenal's first UCL semi-final after 19 years and, like PSG, have never won the UCL

Arsenal suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final at a packed Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night, April 29.

The Gunners reached their first Champions League semi-final in 19 years, having last appeared at this stage under Arsene Wenger but were defeated 4-1 by Manchester United.

PSG capitalised on Arsenal’s sluggish start, with Ousmane Dembele scoring in the fourth minute after a low cross from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Wayne Rooney manages Plymouth Argyle during the Sky Bet Championship match against Derby County on November 9, 2024. Photo by: MI News/NurPhoto.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya made a series of crucial saves to prevent a heavier defeat, following the team’s heroic quarter-final performance against Real Madrid per Arsenal.

The Gunners found their rhythm in the second half, but PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma denied efforts from Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

Mikel Merino appeared to equalise with a header from a Declan Rice free kick, but the goal was ruled out by VAR for offside.

Later, Arsenal had a strong penalty appeal waved away by referee Slavko Vincic after Joao Neves appeared to foul Merino in the box.

"I was disappointed" - Wayne Rooney

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney criticised both Arsenal’s performance and the attitude of their fans following the Champions League semi-final loss to PSG.

According to Metro UK, the former Derby County manager claimed the Gunners were overly complacent after their famous quarter-final victory over Real Madrid.

Rooney also pointed out that Arsenal were outplayed at home, saying midfielders Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, and Mikel Merino were "all over the place." Rooney said via FootballLondon:

"I am disappointed in Arsenal with how they played against PSG but I was a bit disappointed with the fans as well.

"The fans against Real Madrid were excellent, they really pushed the team but tonight they were a bit subdued.

"Arsenal fans have been through a lot I know but maybe if they brought the same energy they bought against Real Madrid that might have lifted the players by five per cent."

Former Plymouth Argyle coach Wayne Rooney during the Pre-Season Friendly match against Milton Keynes Dons in Milton Keynes, England. Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Arsenal fans hit back at Rooney

Gunners supporters have slammed former England captain Wayne Rooney for his critical remarks about the club following their Champions League semi-final loss to PSG.

One fan mocked the ex-Manchester United star as a "specialist in relegation," referencing his managerial stint at Derby County, while another sarcastically suggested he try coaching a club in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The comments were compiled from Legit.ng:

Yakubu Ilias said:

“Legend of relegation."

Alu Alu replied:

“Yakubu Ilias, go and find out what he has achieved as a footballer maybe you don't know him."

Striit Peson responded:

“Alu Alu, which achievement? He is a legend of relegation, a dull one for that matter."

Ade Omo Ade wrote:

“The same Arsenal that made an incredible attempt that hit the woodwork and another completely ruled out. Rooney no watch that match abeg.”

Ejima John Nweke posited:

“Come and coach Akwa United, Relegation champion Coach.”

Ahmad Muhammad added:

“What's this man problem upon Arsenal.

“And inshallah God will shame him.

“Next, because Arsenal will win by God grace.”

Albright Johnson said:

“Much better, this dude focus on his job than Arsenal. His records so far have been nothing but terrible. He is just trying so hard to stay relevant.”

Abimbola Babatunde Agba Oye wrote:

“Like, say Rooney himself is a better coach, fail person.”

Adeyenikan Oluwafemi Emmanuel added:

“Coming from a Coach that almost sent one particular team to relegation.”

Chukwuemeka Soundmind posited:

“Pot calling kettle black.”

Virginia Ozioma questioned:

“This man irritates me; how can someone who has almost relegated all the clubs in English Championship will be making irrelevant comments on players and clubs.”

Rooney led Derby County to relegation

Derby County were relegated from the Championship to the third tier of English football in the 2021/22 season under manager Wayne Rooney.

According to ESPN, Rooney's side failed to avoid the drop after a 1-0 loss to Queens Park Rangers.

Their hopes of survival had already taken a major hit due to a 21-point deduction imposed on the club for financial breaches.

Rooney’s managerial challenges continued at Birmingham City, where he lost his debut match just 10 days after his appointment.

The former England international was eventually sacked after winning only two of 15 matches in charge, per SkySports.

Arsenal fans organise crusade

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal were looking to make history as they faced Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals at the Emirates Stadium.

A group of Arsenal fans in Uganda held a Mass in honour of the club ahead of the encounter.

In a TikTok post, the Gunners' supporters were seen singing hymns and engaging in praise and worship inside a church in Kotido.

