A viral video has captured when the Alaafin of Oyo refused to get up and greet the Ooni of Ife at a function

In the video, other monarchs stood up to greet the Ooni of Ife, except the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I

While some people faulted the Alaafin of Oyo for his display, others took sides with him, defending what he did

A footage showing the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, sitting to greet the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, at a recent event has sent social media users into a frenzy.

According to @Oyoaffairs who shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter), the incident happened in Ibadan at an occasion organised by Nigeria's First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Tuesday, April 29.

Video of monarchs sparks debate online

@Optician_Mercy said:

"I have read extensively about Nigeria mornachs and I can tell you that the alaafin is far bigger and greater than ooni. Ooni is just a chief priest, their is no account of him anywhere conquering territories like the alaafin.

"Ooni ought to have bowed to the alaafin."

@mionisojubelo said:

"This newly elected Alaafin is interested in the battle. Ọọni has done his best to unite all kings and relate with them with free minds. After his ascension to the throne, he visited the late Alaafin (something very unusual). Can anyone notice the body language of Alaafin Owoade."

@tripdoclinic said:

"Simplicity and respect are what really count, no matter if I'm big or not. It's all about being respectful and straightforward. Honestly, I don't expect that from the new crown king. Pride comes before a fall. We Yoruba just need to get some certain things straight, Olorun."

@islanderFitway said:

"My own take is that Alaafin should at least stand up to greet each other. They are both first class and respect is reciprocal."

@Frankiee44 said:

"HRM Okunade Sijuade Vs HRM Lamidi Adeyemi were head to head on this issue for over 30 years, and regrettably, the newer generations have picked up where they left off. I can understand both perspectives, but the overall situation is quite unfortunate."

@AOchiawuto said:

"Why did they give those men seats like houseboys? Are they not kings like Oni of Ife? The chair arrangement is both insulting and embarrassing."

@HashtagsxTrends said:

"Lmao. why should he? by right, the Alawọfin of Oyo is the supreme suzerain while the oonirisa of Uhe/Ife is but only a chief priest and custodian of 'holy' relics. that is even aside the fact that the oonirisa comes from the lineage of Adimu; an ancient slave."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that mixed reactions trailed the salaries of the Ooni of Ife, Alaafin of Oyo and other monarchs.

Oyo monarch reacts to viral video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, had reacted to a viral video which showed him not greeting the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

The Oyo monarch said he is not in any royal supremacy battle with any traditional ruler in the country, adding that the superiority of the Ooni of Ife among traditional rulers in Yorubaland is immeasurable. In his words:

“Ooni cannot be compared with any other traditional ruler. He is their father both traditionally and spiritually.”

