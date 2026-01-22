Rivers' chief judge has declined a panel to probe Governor Siminalayi Fubara due to court injunctions

Rivers Assembly intensified impeachment efforts against Governor Fubara amid the ongoing political crisis in the oil-rich state

Governor Fubara's party defection has so far failed to improve strained ties with lawmakers and his former boss, Nyesom Wike

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - Simeon Amadi, chief judge of Rivers, has declined to constitute a judicial panel to probe Siminalayi Fubara, governor of the state, citing a court order.

As reported on Thursday, January 22, by The Cable, the Rivers state house of assembly had asked Amadi to set up a seven-member panel to investigate Fubara and Prof. Ngozi Odu, his deputy, over allegations bordering on gross misconduct.

Rivers State's chief judge responds to request to set up panel probing Siminalayi Fubara as Martins Amaewhule-led House of Assembly tackles governor. Photos credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

The Punch also noted the development.

In a letter dated Tuesday, January 20, 2026, and addressed to Martins Amaewhule, speaker of the Rivers house of assembly, Amadi said his hands were “fettered” by court injunctions.

Amadi stated that his office had been served with two interim orders on January 16, arising from suits filed by Fubara and Odu.

Rivers judge says no panel

The chief judge noted that the interim orders expressly restrained him from considering or acting on any request, resolution or document relating to impeachment proceedings against the governor or deputy governor.

Amadi said Amaewhule has already lodged an appeal against the interim orders at the court of appeal in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, noting that the notices of appeal were served on his office on January 19 and 20.

The letter reads:

“By the doctrine of ‘lis pendens’, parties and the court have to await the outcome of the appeal.

“In view of the foregoing, my hand is fettered, as there are subsisting interim orders of injunction and appeal against the said orders.

"I am therefore legally disabled at this point from exercising my duties under Section 188(5) of the Constitution in the instant.”

The chief judge asked the Rivers state assembly to be “magnanimous enough to appreciate the legal position of the matter”.

Rivers' chief judge urges the Martins Amaewhule-led assembly to respect legal process amid moves to impeach Siminalayi Fubara. Photo credit: Baron Wisdom

Source: Facebook

Rivers: Fubara faces renewed impeachment threat

Legit.ng reports that the Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Amaewhule, has intensified its efforts to impeach Governor Fubara and his deputy, Prof. Odu. This marks a renewed, intensive phase in the long-standing political crisis in the state, often described as a battle for control between the governor and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, the incumbent minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Although Governor Fubara recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), a decision he described as a bid to align with President Bola Tinubu’s agenda, the shift has done little to mend ties with the Assembly or Wike.

The defection, announced in December 2025, followed sustained political friction in the state, including the departure of several Assembly members to the APC.

Despite the governor’s assurances that the move was intended to ease tensions and support stability, his relationship with the majority of lawmakers, who have largely remained aligned with Wike, has remained strained.

Nigerians react to latest development in Rivers

Meanwhile, Nigerians on social media are reacting to Justice Amadi’s decision to reject the formation of a seven-member panel to investigate allegations of gross misconduct against Governor Fubara and his deputy.

Legit.ng captured some comments on X below:

@Dannymasterp wrote:

"Fubara should desist also from using his incumbent power to manipulate the constitutional procedures that decides (sic) his impeachment. Our constitution must be neutral and transparent enough to handle the affairs of the state and the nation beyond executive manipulation and sabotage."

@peculiarpat1 said:

"I ask again: what exactly did the deputy governor do? What is her offense? The last time I checked, a deputy governor has virtually no responsibilities while the governor is available—aside from those assigned by the governor. Fubara has never handed over power to her in a way that would allow her to exercise full executive authority. So, how on earth could she have committed gross misconduct? Can someone share her alleged list of offences?"

Aliyu Nasiru commented:

"This is a significant move by Justice Chibuzor Simeon Amadi. By refusing to establish the panel, he is upholding the rule of law and respecting existing court orders, which reinforces judicial independence. On the other hand, some may see it as a setback for accountability, since allegations of misconduct remain uninvestigated. Overall, it highlights the delicate balance between following legal procedures and ensuring transparency in governance."

@LydiaTeeanaJaja wrote:

"The CJ has taken the right decision. While it is clear that the court which gave that interim order lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter. It is a trite position of law that once a court order is given, rightly or wrongly, it must be obeyed."

@abs_uiux said:

"Score is now 1-1."

@just_WamaDi commented:

"In my opinion, I see no reason for obtaining the restraining order. The chief judge sets the investigative panel loyal to him, which also means that their findings wouldn't be contrary to the wish and caprices of the governor."

Chucks Udensi wrote:

"Lol the judge has just inform the Rivers State House of Assembly where his allegiance lies. Make them dey waste their time. Wike did worst than this and heaven did not fall. So to hell with Wike and his errand boys/girls in the Rivers State House of Assembly."

Read more Rivers State news:

6 Rivers lawmakers defect to APC

Legit.ng earlier reported that 16 Rivers Assembly members announced their defection from the PDP to the APC.

Martin Awaewhule, Speaker of the Assembly, announced the defection during plenary.

Amaewhule also disclosed that he would be joining his colleagues out of the PDP.

Source: Legit.ng