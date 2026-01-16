Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - Richard Akinnola, a journalist and activist, said it may now make sense for Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State to be impeached.

Criticising Fubara as a “lame duck,” Akinnola, the executive director of the Centre for Free Speech, argued that the embattled governor learned nothing during the emergency rule declared by President Bola Tinubu in March 2025, which led to the suspension of Fubara, his deputy Prof. Ngozi Odu, and all members of the state House of Assembly.

Activist Richard Akinnola says impeaching Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara might be a better option amid a removal threat. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Rivers crisis: Activist blasts Fubara

Akinnola wrote on his Facebook page on Friday, January 16:

"Never seen such a lame duck, weakling Governor as this Fubara of a guy. You are sitting there like a handcuffed person, waiting for Tinubu to come and save you. It means you never learnt anything during your six-month political hiatus. See how they are tossing you up and down like a primary school boy. Perhaps, it would even be a better option to impeach him.

"I just pity Rivers people who have been at the receiving end of negative news from the State for the past two years. Phew."

Court stops impeachment move against Fubara

Earlier on Friday, January 16, a Rivers High Court in Port Harcourt issued an interim injunction restraining the state assembly from going ahead with its impeachment proceedings against Governor Fubara and Odu.

Justice F. A. Fiberesima gave the ruling while granting motions ex parte in the two suits filed by Governor Fubara and Odu.

The two separate suits filed by the governor and his deputy were marked in Suit No. OYHC/7/CS/2026 and OYHC/6/CS/2026.

The 27 lawmakers, including the Speaker of the House, Martin Amaewhule, the clerk of the House, and the chief judge, were listed as defendants in the suits.

The court specifically restrained the Speaker of the assembly, Amaewhule, and 32 others, including the clerk of the House, from sending any correspondence to the Chief Judge of the state, Simeon Chibuzor-Amadi.

Rivers: Senator Nwogu slams Fubara

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that as Governor Fubara faced mounting pressure, a former National Assembly member, Senator Olaka Nwogu, said that all agreements with the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, intended to resolve the state’s political crisis “were flouted by the governor at one time or another."

Nwogu, who stated that he was part of a major meeting in 2025, faulted the Rivers governor's integrity.

