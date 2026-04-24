A young lady who has so far written the JAMB examination for three years running has made public her 2026 UTME result

In a touching TikTok post, the lady also shared the UTME results of 2025 and 2024, and she mentioned one interesting thing people don't see

In 2024, she scored 294 in the UTME, scored 268 in 2025, and her scores over the years earned her the admiration of netizens

A lady, known on TikTok as @kemibby16, has displayed her UTME results from 2024 to 2026, revealing that she has written the JAMB exam three times.

Sharing her JAMB story in a TikTok post on April 23, the lady stated that she scored 294 in 2024, 268 in 2025, and 273 in 2026.

A lady who has written the UTME three times publicly showcases all her results. Photo Credit: @kemibby16, jamb.gov.ng

Source: TikTok

UTME 2026: Lady shares her JAMB story

In the screenshot for her 2026 UTME result she posted, the lady scored 59 in English, 71 in economics, 75 in government, and 68 in mathematics.

According to the lady, people have questioned why she has not entered a tertiary institution yet and wondered why she wasted her UTME scores over the years, but what they do not see is her consistency.

While noting that things have not gone her way, and she is not where she wants to be yet, the lady believes her story is not finished, adding that she is still writing it. She urged people to watch how it ends. She wrote on TikTok:

"My Jamb story.

"294 → 268 → 273 Three years. Same exam. Different battles. People will say a lot… “Why haven’t you entered?” “You wasted your scores.” But what they don’t see is the consistency. The effort. The times I had to start again when I didn’t feel like it. No, it hasn’t gone the way I planned. But I didn’t quit. And that matters. I’m not where I want to be yet… but I’m not behind either. This is still my story. And I’m still writing it. Watch how it ends."

A lady has shown people her UTME results from 2024 to 2026. Photo Credit: @kemibby16

Source: TikTok

See her JAMB result in the TikTok post below:

JAMB: Lady's UTME results impress netizens

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's UTME results below:

toxicquadri said:

"What are you chasing?"

ha♥️lee💓🥰mah💞🌷🍫🍭 said:

"My namesake nd surname sake at same time."

Ugo Osinachi jessica said:

"U have always been an intelligent fellow."

christiana said:

"My baby 😘 beauty and brain."

Princess Ib said:

"Congratulations 🎉🎊 scholar I tap from your grace."

Omo🫧tolA🦋💐 said:

"I’m really curious on the course you are applying for cus this scores are veryyy impressive."

In a related story, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who gained admission after her third UTME had dropped out in her 300 level in preparation for another JAMB exam.

UTME result of lady who wrote thrice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who wrote the UTME three times had displayed her 2026 result on social media.

The young lady was brimming with joy in a video she shared on April 20, sharing her mother's reactions to the good news. According to her, in her first UTME exam, she had 238, which was enough to enter many universities in Nigeria as a commercial student. However, she decided to try the exam again for the second time, for which she had 244/400.

Fortunately, she had a better grade in the 2026 UTME. Her aggregate score amounted to 254/400. She scored 61 in English, 68 in Economics, 64 in Government, and 61 in Literature. Her mother was so excited with her 2026 JAMB result that, according to her, she went to the neighbour's residence to brag about Daniela's progress and UTME score.

Source: Legit.ng