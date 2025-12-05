FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has reacted to the defection of 17 Rivers lawmakers, saying it is unfortunate but constitutional

Lawmakers led by Speaker Martins Amaewhule announced their defection to APC on the assembly floor

Wike reaffirmed his loyalty to the PDP and vowed to work with remaining lawmakers

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has reacted to the defection of 17 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the development as unfortunate but constitutionally permissible.

Wike said the lawmakers who defected were within their rights to do so, adding that his political camp would continue to work with those who remained in the PDP.

A post made by his media aide, Lere Olayinka via X revealed that Wike reacted on Friday, December 5, while addressing journalists after inspecting the ongoing construction of the interchange bridge linking Maitama, Gishiri, Jahi and Gwarimpa in Abuja.

Lawmakers announce defection on assembly floor

The lawmakers, led by Speaker Martins Amaewhule, announced their defection during plenary at the Rivers state House of Assembly.

Amaewhule cited deep internal divisions within the PDP as the reason for their decision, declaring that he had joined the APC to “join hands with Mr President” whom he said “means well for the country”.

The defection reduced the PDP’s presence in the 26-member Assembly, with about nine or 10 lawmakers still remaining in the opposition party.

Wike describes defection as unfortunate

Reacting to the development, Wike blamed the defection on the lingering crisis within the PDP.

“Well, it’s unfortunate. I have always said that everybody has the right to make a choice. The party is fully factionalised. And the requirement of the Constitution is that when a party is factionalised, they are allowed to leave the party,” he said.

He added that not all the lawmakers had left the party.

“You will see that it’s not everybody who has left. I believe 16 or 17 of them have left out of 27. We still have a good number, about 10, and we will continue to work together. They never told me, but they have a right,” Wike stated.

Wike affirms loyalty to PDP

The former Governor of Rivers State reaffirmed that he remained a member of the PDP and urged the party’s leadership to urgently resolve its internal crisis.

“I’m still in the PDP. So those who have remained, we’ll continue to work together. And I have said to the party, put your house in order. Because at the end of the day, if you don’t put your house in order, it’s the party that will lose,” he said.

Call for PDP to reposition as opposition

Wike further urged the party to unite and strengthen the remaining lawmakers to function as a credible opposition in the state.

“We still ask the party to work together to see how the remaining members will be a relevant opposition. But they chose not to. So for me, those who have left are free. But those who remain in the party, we will continue to work together,” he added.

The mass defection comes amid rising political realignments in Rivers State ahead of the 2027 general elections, with analysts predicting further shifts in the state’s power structure.

