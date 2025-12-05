Just In: Rivers Assembly Speaker Amaewhule Shares Actual Reason He Resigned from PDP to Join APC
- Speaker of the Rivers state house of assembly, Martin Chike Amaewhule, has declared that the APC is his new party
- Speaking on Friday, December 5, Amaewhule explained that they left the PDP due to what he called a deepening internal crisis
- Amaewhule stated that he would do everything necessary to ensure that his APC membership card is issued promptly
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Martin Amaewhule, speaker of the Rivers state house of assembly, has defended his decision to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Legit.ng had reported how, ahead of the 2027 elections, Amaewhule, the member representing Obio/Akpor 1 constituency, defected along with 15 other members of the House on Friday morning, December 5.
Channels Television quoted Amaewhule as saying:
“The major reason for leaving the PDP is because of the division in the PDP."
Amaewhule applauds Tinubu
The lawmaker commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for programmes his administration has embarked on that have allegedly benefited Nigerians, especially the people of Rivers state.
According to the speaker, his defection would enable him to partner with President Tinubu for the overall good of the Rivers people.
Amaewhule said, according to Nigerian Tribune:
“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu means well for Nigeria. He is tackling issues of security headlong.
"The president has shown love to Rivers state; he is helping Rivers people to be part of the governance of this country. I am so delighted to be part of the APC so we can support the President right inside the All Progressives Congress.”
Fubara, lawmakers at loggerheads again
Barely two months after the suspension of emergency rule in Rivers state and the reinstatement of democratic structures, tensions have resurfaced between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and members of the state house of assembly led by Speaker Amaewhule.
Nnamdi Kanu or defection to APC? Abia governor breaks silence on actual reason for meeting with Tinubu
During its 31st legislative sitting, the House condemned the alleged vandalisation of property at the Township School in Port Harcourt and other schools across the state.
The Rivers lawmakers lamented the decayed infrastructure in public primary and secondary schools and accused the executive arm of doing little to address the situation.
Rivers assembly backs Tinubu
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Rivers assembly had passed a resolution asking APC chieftain Tinubu to seek re-election in the 2027 presidential election.
The resolution was reached during plenary on Wednesday, December 3, following a motion moved by Major Jack, the house leader.
Jack, who represents Akuku-Toru I constituency, said the motion was to commend Tinubu for “steering the ship” of the country in the “right direction”.
