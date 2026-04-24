Former Kaduna governor Mukhtar Ramalan Yero has announced candidacy for the 2027 Senate election

Yero cited overwhelming support from Kaduna North residents as motivation to run

The chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) announced his intention via his Facebook page on Friday, April 24, 2026

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kaduna State - Former Kaduna State governor, Dr. Mukhtar Ramalan Yero, has officially joined the race for the Kaduna North Senatorial District election.

Yero said he will contest for the Kaduna North Senatorial seat in the 2027 election.

He said he decided to run following expressions of confidence from the people.

He made this known in a post shared via his Facebook page on Friday, April 24, 2026.

Yero thanked Governor Uba Sani for his leadership and continued commitment to the progress and unity of Kaduna state.

“Following the overwhelming calls, encouragement, and expressions of confidence from the good people of Kaduna North Senatorial District, I am deeply humbled to formally announce that I have accepted the call to serve and will, by the grace of Allah (SWT), contest for the seat of the Senate representing Kaduna North Senatorial District.

"Today, I had the honour of receiving the Local Government Chairmen from my Senatorial District, who paid me a solidarity visit and unanimously endorsed my candidacy. This demonstration of unity, trust, and shared purpose is not taken lightly. It is a responsibility I accept with sincerity, humility, and a firm commitment to the service of our people."

Nigerians react as Yero joins senatorial race

Bello Hassan Gazara

Dr. Mukhtar Ramalan Yero, Indeed you are a good Man, and I wish you all the best. However, this party you have joined, I don’t think it will be able to deliver this Position for you, because of the corrupt and oppressive leaders within it. Anyway, I wish you success.

Nathaniel Gideon Magaji

Good move, Your Excellency. You are more competent than expected. I wish you victory as the polls are fast approaching.

Magaji Habibu Wazata

On behalf of the good people of PDP power, we are saying, it's too late to cry when the head is cut off; think carefully before you say.

Musbahu M Abbas Giwa

From the Giwa Local Government, we wish you all the best of success.

Hamisu Sallau Saulawa

MashaAllah.My support and contributions are assured, in Sha Allah.

Buhari’s former minister joins 2027 race

Race that the former Minister of Aviation announced candidacy for the Katsina North Senatorial Seat with the APC.

Hadi Sirika served as minister under the late Muhammadu Buhari's administration from 2015 to 2023.

The announcement was made at the Katsina State All Progressives (APC) Party Headquarters.

Source: Legit.ng