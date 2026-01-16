Breaking: Tension as Rivers Lawmakers to Begin Impeachment of Gov Fubara
- The Rivers state House of Assembly commenced the impeachment process against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy Ngozi Odu
- Four lawmakers who had opposed impeachment recanted and backed the proceedings
- House members unanimously voted to investigate allegations of gross misconduct against the governor and his deputy
The Rivers state House of Assembly on Friday, Jnauary 16, reaffirmed its decision to commence the impeachment process against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu.
Speaking at a live press conference in Port Harcourt, lawmakers accused the governor of blackmail and claimed he lacked the trust required to manage the ongoing crisis in the oil-rich state.
“Our parliament is left with no other choice but to exercise its legislative powers. The governor and his deputy have continuously undermined the Constitution and intimidated the House,” one lawmaker said.
Accusations of intimidation and constitutional breaches
The lawmakers alleged that Fubara and Odu had engaged in actions that violated the 1999 Constitution.
They described repeated attempts to influence and intimidate the legislature as unacceptable, leaving the House with no alternative but to pursue impeachment.
Despite the tension, the group expressed appreciation for President Bola Tinubu’s intervention in the state’s political crisis.
They also urged Speaker Martin Amaewhule to reconvene the House to address the matter urgently.
Shifts in support as process begins
Notably, four members who had previously called for a political solution recanted their stance and pledged support for the impeachment proceedings.
Shortly after the press conference, the lawmakers proceeded to the chambers to commence a parliamentary session.
Investigation receives unanimous backing
During plenary, the House members unanimously voted to investigate the allegations of gross misconduct against the governor and his deputy, signalling the official start of the impeachment process.
The development intensifies the political uncertainty in Rivers State, with observers closely monitoring the unfolding situation. The impeachment process is expected to dominate the state’s political discourse in the coming weeks as lawmakers and stakeholders await the outcome of the investigation.
More details to follow
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944