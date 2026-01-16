The Rivers state House of Assembly commenced the impeachment process against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy Ngozi Odu

The Rivers state House of Assembly on Friday, Jnauary 16, reaffirmed its decision to commence the impeachment process against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu.

Speaking at a live press conference in Port Harcourt, lawmakers accused the governor of blackmail and claimed he lacked the trust required to manage the ongoing crisis in the oil-rich state.

“Our parliament is left with no other choice but to exercise its legislative powers. The governor and his deputy have continuously undermined the Constitution and intimidated the House,” one lawmaker said.

Accusations of intimidation and constitutional breaches

The lawmakers alleged that Fubara and Odu had engaged in actions that violated the 1999 Constitution.

They described repeated attempts to influence and intimidate the legislature as unacceptable, leaving the House with no alternative but to pursue impeachment.

Despite the tension, the group expressed appreciation for President Bola Tinubu’s intervention in the state’s political crisis.

They also urged Speaker Martin Amaewhule to reconvene the House to address the matter urgently.

Shifts in support as process begins

Notably, four members who had previously called for a political solution recanted their stance and pledged support for the impeachment proceedings.

Shortly after the press conference, the lawmakers proceeded to the chambers to commence a parliamentary session.

Investigation receives unanimous backing

During plenary, the House members unanimously voted to investigate the allegations of gross misconduct against the governor and his deputy, signalling the official start of the impeachment process.

The development intensifies the political uncertainty in Rivers State, with observers closely monitoring the unfolding situation. The impeachment process is expected to dominate the state’s political discourse in the coming weeks as lawmakers and stakeholders await the outcome of the investigation.

