A few celebrities in the entertainment industry decided to return to school despite the fame and status they had already attained.

Some of them went as far as earning doctorates after their first degree while still balancing family life and acting careers

In this article, Legit.ng presents celebrities who bagged degrees later in life after achieving fame and fortune

For some Nollywood actors and comedians, education has become a lifelong pursuit rather than something that ends with their first degree.

Despite attaining fame and fortune, irrespective of their age, a few of them made the bold step of going back to school to bag additional degrees, and some did not stop there as they went further to become doctors.

Kanayo O. Kanayo, Helen Paul, Saheed Osupa, others celebs who went back to school. Photo credit@saheedosupa/@kanayo.o.kanayo/@helenpaul

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at well-known entertainers who pursued academic degrees later in life after achieving fame and success.

1. Kanayo O. Kanayo bags law degree

Kanayo O. Kanayo shares reason for going back to school. Photo credit@kanayo0kanayo

Source: Instagram

Nollywood veteran Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, better known as Kanayo O. Kanayo, is one of the thespians who went back to school to obtain another degree at 58.

The actor first bagged a degree in Philosophy in 1994 at the University of Lagos. While speaking about it, he noted that he was not satisfied with the course he was given, as Law had always been his desire.

He also holds a Master’s in Political Science after his first degree. However, when many thought he would give up on his dream, he went back to the University of Abuja and bagged a degree in Law. He was also called to the bar in 2020.

While describing his feat after becoming a lawyer, Professor Johnbull, as he is fondly known, said being called to the bar was a moment of joy for him.

2. Afeez Oyetoro bags doctorate at 61

Comic actor in the Yoruba movie genre, Afeez Oyetoro, also went back to school later in life. The actor, popularly known as Saka, is also a lecturer in addition to his acting career.

He holds both a degree and a Master’s in Theatre Arts from Obafemi Awolowo University. However, in his late 50s, Oyetoro returned to school to earn a PhD, which he obtained at the age of 61.

Despite his passion for education, the actor did not leave acting for lecturing, as he continues to combine both successfully.

3. Mr Latin bags degree at 59

Mr Latin's colleague grace his convocation as he bags degree. Photo credit@mrlatin

Source: Instagram

Bolaji Amusan, popularly known as Mr Latin, is another actor who returned to school at a later stage.

The comic actor earlier bagged a diploma in Film, Performance, and Theatre Studies at Crescent University, Abeokuta. At 59, he obtained a degree in Peace and Conflict Resolution at the National Open University of Nigeria.

Before returning to school, he had already established himself in the movie industry and as the National President of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN). He was re-elected in 2022.

4. Saheed Osupa bags degree at 54

Fuji artist Akorede Babatunde Okunola, better known as Saheed Osupa, returned to school in his 50s and graduated at 54.

He earlier bagged a National Diploma in Business Administration at The Polytechnic, Ibadan, in 1992.

According to him, he returned to school to fulfil his mother’s wish and to prove that Fuji artists are capable of attaining formal education.

He later studied Political Science at the University of Ibadan and bagged a BSc in 2023, graduating with a second-class honours degree.

5. Eucharia Anunobi bags doctorate at 55

Eucharia Anunobi celebrates her academic feat with colleagues. Photo credit@euchariaanunobi

Source: Instagram

Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi is another entertainer who pursued higher education later in life.

She first obtained a degree in Mass Communication from the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu, and also graduated with a bachelor’s degree in English Language from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

She later earned a Master’s degree in Social Work from Lagos State University. In 2021, she obtained a PhD in Theology/Christian Education and Ministerial Arts at the age of 55.

6. Helen Paul becomes doctor at 36

Stand-up comedienne Helen Paul, also known as Tatafo, is another entertainer who achieved academic success later in life.

She earned her PhD in Theatre Arts from the University of Lagos.

After her achievement, she dedicated it to her mother, who supported her through difficult circumstances after she was born.

She is regarded as one of the first Nigerian stand-up comedians to attain a PhD.

Nancy Isime bags honourary doctorate

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood actress Nancy Isime went viral online after images from her doctorate induction hit the internet.

The curvy movie star shared, in her appreciation post, that she was recently conferred with an honorary doctorate in Arts and Philosophy from Prowess University, Delaware, USA.

The former OAP couldn't help but get emotional as she thanked God for bestowing upon her such a monumental opportunity at just 31.

Source: Legit.ng