Governor Siminalayi Fubara sacked all commissioners and public officers in Rivers state with immediate effect, citing Supreme Court judgement

Fubara thanked his cabinet for their service during a valedictory session marking Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary

The decision followed earlier suspensions by former state administrator Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas after the federal declaration of emergency

Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has exempted all public servants and commissioners working under him from duty.

In a statement that was issued on Wednesday evening, October 1, in Port Harcourt by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, the governor said the dismissal is with immediate effect.

Governor Fubara of Rivers State announces new dismissals targeting key members of his cabinet. Photo credit: @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Facebook

According to the statement, the decision followed the recent Supreme Court judgement, Vanguard reported.

Fubara thanks cabinet for their service

Governor Fubara expressed appreciation to members of his cabinet for their contributions to the development of the state over the past two years.

He gave the commendation during a valedictory session held at Government House, Port Harcourt, to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

“Rivers State Governor, His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has thanked members of his cabinet for their services and contributions to the development of the State in the last two years,” the statement read.

Fubara calls for unity and progress

The governor also emphasised the importance of Nigeria’s Independence, urging citizens to support President Bola Tinubu in building a peaceful and prosperous nation.

He said,

“We must all work together to build a secure and brighter future for our country.”

Fubara reiterated his commitment to serve Rivers State with renewed vigour, while thanking citizens for their support, Punch reported.

Background to officials' sack

Rivers governor Fubara sacks more top government appointees amid ongoing political crisis. Photo credit: @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Facebook

The statement continued:

"Meanwhile, the Governor has also suspended all the Commissioners and other public officials caught by the recent Supreme Court ruling from office forthwith."

It would be remembered that the then state Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), had once suspended all of the commissioners, Special Advisers and Assistants Fubara had appointed following President Tinubu having announced a state of emergency in Rivers.

Ibas also dissolved boards and suspended heads of parastatals until his own departure from the state on 18 September, leaving Fubara's team in limbo.

Fubara Explains Reason For Visiting Tinubu

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that Governor Fubara explained the reason for visiting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday, September 22, 2025.

Fubara had a closed-door meeting with Tinubu at the Presidential Villa a few days after he was reinstated as Rivers state governor. Legit.ng recalls that Tinubu lifted the emergency rule in Rivers state six months after he suspended Fubara, his deputy, and members of the state house of assembly.

Fubara explained that he visited Tinubu to seek direction following the expiration of the six-month emergency rule in the state. Recall that Governor Fuabra attended Sunday service on September 21, 2025, at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Opobo Town. It was the first church service. Fubara attended the church service to seek spiritual support after returning to office as Rivers state governor.

Source: Legit.ng