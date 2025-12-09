Governor of oil-rich Rivers state, Siminalayi Fubara, has finally departed the PDP for the ruling party, the APC

The announcement follows months of political tension in the state and marks a significant realignment within Rivers' politics

Fubara’s move is expected to trigger reactions from political actors within and outside the state, as the change alters existing alliances ahead of the 2027 elections in Nigeria

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

As reported by Channels TV, Fubara announced this at a stakeholders meeting at the government house in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, December 9.

PDP's Fubara quits, joins APC

Nigeria Info also noted the development.

Governor Fubara said he took the step to ensure "stable governance" and align with "partners who support the progress of Rivers state".

His words:

"We can’t support President Tinubu if we don’t fully identify with him, not just backyard support. Our decision this evening is that we are moving to the APC.

“This decision reflects my commitment to ensuring stable governance and aligning with partners who support the progress of Rivers state."

A video of state actors in Rivers state hailing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu after Fubara's move can be seen below:

Legit.ng reports that the governor's decision comes 24 hours after Fubara held a closed-door meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja. President Tinubu is a longtime chieftain of the APC.

On December 5, 17 lawmakers loyal to former Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike, led by the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, defected from the PDP to the APC, shifting the legislature’s balance of power.

The only three lawmakers considered loyal to Fubara have not resumed sitting since the six-month emergency rule was lifted on September 18.

Wike-Fubara face-off

The earlier political rift between Fubara and Wike, his predecessor and incumbent minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), largely centred on control of the political structure in the oil-rich state.

While Wike has sought to maintain a firm grip on the political machinery he built over eight years in office as governor, Fubara had pushed back to assert his control as governor.

The power struggle triggered a political crisis in the state, destabilising governance, culminating in attempts to impeach Fubara.

Key institutions, including the state assembly, were caught in the crossfire, with factions aligning with Wike or Fubara.

Fubara, lawmakers at loggerheads again

Legit.ng earlier reported that barely two months after the suspension of emergency rule in Rivers state and the reinstatement of democratic structures, tensions resurfaced between Governor Fubara and members of the state house of assembly led by Amaewhule.

During its 31st legislative sitting, the House condemned the vandalisation of property at the Township School in Port Harcourt and other schools across Rivers state. Lawmakers lamented the alleged decayed infrastructure in public primary and secondary schools and accused the executive arm of doing little to address the situation.

