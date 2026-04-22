The Supreme Court has reserved its judgment on the appeal seeking the validation of the outcome of the PDP convention in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital

The PDP held its convention in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, on November 15 and 16, 2025, which has been contested by a faction loyal to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

Tanimu Turaki-led factional national executives of the PDP, who held the convention, had filed the suit marked SC/CV/164/2026

The Supreme Court has reserved its judgment on the appeal suit that sought the validation of the outcome of the factional national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, on November 15 and 16, 2025.

The appeal, which was filed by the Tanimu Turaki-led factional national executives of the PDP, who were the actors in the convention, was marked SC/CV/164/2026.

Supreme Court reserves ruling on PDP crisis Photo Credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

Why PDP faction goes to Supreme Court

Vanguard reported that the appellants are specifically asking the Supreme Court to set aside the ruling of the Court of Appeal and the Federal High Court in Abuja, which nullified the Ibadan convention of the PDP.

On April 14, the Supreme Court's five-member panel, headed by Justice Mohammed Lawal Garba, approved the expedited hearing of the suit and reserved the judgment following the presentations of argument and adoption of their briefs of argument. The panel stated that the judgment date would be communicated to the parties in the court.

During the adoption of their argument file on April 2, the applicants, through their counsels, led by Chief Paul Erokoro, prayed that the Supreme Court should not only allow their appeal but also dismiss the cross-appeal that was filed against them by a faction of the PDP, which aligned with Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Meanwhile, Lamido, who was represented by J.C. Njikonye, and the Wike-led faction, which was represented by J. B. Daudu, filed their own preliminary objections that sought the dismissal of the appeal.

PDP faction presents argument at Supreme Court

However, the defendants insisted that, contrary to the arguments of the Turaki-led faction of the party, the appeal did not fall within the sphere of the internal affairs of the party. The Court of Appeal and High Court have acted on the position of the defendants and rightly exercised their jurisdiction on the matter.

It declared that all parties must create opportunities for members to seek positions. In a consequential order, Justice Lifu then nullified the convention to allow Lamido to obtain the form, mobilise supporters and campaign. The Turaki-led PDP then filed an appeal to set aside the ruling following their dissatisfaction with the ruling.

However, the Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal, stating that the PDP had resorted to self-help and contemptuous conduct when it proceeded to hold the convention despite the restraining order.

It held that the PDP should have sought the suspension of the ruling from a higher court, rather than getting a favourable order from another court of coordinate jurisdiction. The appellate court turned down the appeal of the party. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is equally hearing an appeal for the second time on the contentious Ibadan convention.

The PDP crisis tables at the Supreme Court Photo Credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

Makinde withdraws the honour bestowed on Wike

Legit.ng earlier reported that Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, and his former ally, now the minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, have taken their rift to the next level.

In a new twist, Makinde renamed a popular road, which he had earlier named after the minister, a development that elicited mixed reactions.

Makinde and Wike, who worked together ahead of the 2023 general elections, have been at loggerheads over the control of the leadership of the PDP.

Source: Legit.ng