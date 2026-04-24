President Bola Tinubu might have secured his second term in office even months ahead of the 2027 presidential elections

This is as there are indications that about five opposition parties, including the PDP, might end up endorsing him as their candidate in the next cycle of elections

Some opposition parties have partially endorsed him, while these parties are expected to do the same after their internal crises are fixed

President Bola Tinubu's chances of securing his second term in office in the 2027 general elections might have been secured even 12 months before the poll comes to pass.

This is due to the fact that virtually all the major opposition parties have a tendency to endorse the president in the general elections. Some have partially endorsed him, and some appeared to have the chance of doing so before the 2027 general elections.

Why PDP, four other opposition parties may endorse Tinubu in 2027 elections Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Some of the parties have been compiled, and the reason they may endorse Tinubu, even though he is in the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Below is the full list of the opposition parties:

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

The PDP was once the ruling party until 2015, when it was voted out. The party faced its miserable moment when it lost to President Tinubu in the 2023 general elections, and its key man, Nyesom Wike, was subsequently appointed as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by the Tinubu-led federal government.

However, the party may end up endorsing Tinubu as its presidential candidate in the next general election, not because it has lost almost all its governors, senators and several bigwigs, but because Wike, who remains a key influencer in the party, would want to retain his job to maintain his political relevance.

African Democratic Congress (ADC)

Although the ADC was adopted by the coalition that sought to sack President Tinubu in the 2027 general election, the party is being confronted with a leadership crisis from those who were members before the emergence of the coalition.

While the party is awaiting its fate at the Supreme Court, it may end up adopting President Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election. This is because if the existing members, led by Leke Abejide, a federal lawmaker, are favoured in the Supreme Court judgment, the party may not produce a presidential candidate.

Abejide has publicly said he maintained a closed relationship with President Tinubu and the ruling APC, pointing to the fact that if his faction wins at the Supreme Court, Tinubu may become their adopted candidate in the election.

All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA)

APGA is one of the opposition parties, and its sole governor, currently, Charles Soludo, has said the party would endorse Tinubu as its presidential candidate in the 2027 general election.

This did not come out of nowhere; it appeared that Tinubu supported Soludo's second term as the governor had continued to sing his praises. At the same time, Tinubu appointed one of the party leaders, Biaca Ojukwu, the wife of its founder, Odumegwu Ojukwu.

Governor Charles Soludo promises APGA will endorse President Bola Tinubu in 2027 Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Labour Party

While the Labour Party was a strong force in the 2023 general election and keenly challenged the APC and Tinubu with Peter Obi as its presidential flagbearer, the party may not repeat the same feat in 2027 and may eventually adopt the same Tinubu in the poll.

This is owing to the fact that Obi has left the party, and its current governor, Alex Otti, has become one of the defenders of Tinubu's government. The party has also lost many of its senators and lawmakers to the ruling APC, a development that could provide smooth negotiation to endorse Tinubu.

Accord Party

This is another opposition party that is becoming stronger ahead of the 2027 general elections, particularly in the Southwest, President Tinubu's region. The defection of Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun to the party and Oriyomi Hamzat, a popular broadcaster, to Accord recently, made the party stronger.

However, there is a tendency that the Accord Party may adopt President Tinubu as its preferred presidential candidate in the 2027 elections, as Governor Adeleke has been campaigning for his second term in office with the president's posters. Adeleke was said to have been denied the chance of joining the APC before he moved to Accord.

Ademola Adeleke is campaigning with President Bola Tinubu's photos Photo Credit: @_chiefagbabiaka

Source: Twitter

Sanusi drags Tinubu over borrowing

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has again been dragged over the removal of the fuel subsidy and the recent trend of borrowing by his administration.

Muhammadu Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano, while speaking at an event, questioned why the president has kept borrowing after the removal of the fuel subsidy.

The criticism of the Emir has started generating mixed reactions from some concerned Nigerians, who are also asking questions.

Source: Legit.ng