Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara is yet to receive any formal impeachment notice despite proceedings initiated by lawmakers loyal to Nyesom Wike

Two legislators withdrew from the plot, urging colleagues to suspend the move and seek peaceful resolution

Meanwhile, PANDEF stepped in with a reconciliation committee, stressing the urgent need to restore stability in the state

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, is yet to receive any formal notice of impeachment from the State House of Assembly three days after 27 lawmakers commenced proceedings against him and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu.

The majority members of the Assembly, loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, had on Thursday initiated impeachment proceedings over alleged misconduct.

Rivers State Governor Fubara faced impeachment tension as lawmakers loyal to Wike pressed constitutional misconduct claims. Photo credit: KSC Fubara/x

Source: Facebook

Although Speaker Martin Amaewhule had promised to deliver the impeachment letter to the governor, a source in Government House disclosed on Monday evening that no official communication had been received.

The source, who requested anonymity, said:

“I can tell you for free that the governor and his deputy have not reviewed any notice from the Assembly. Don’t forget that the governor returned from his trip overseas on Sunday and managed to attend the church service for the Armed Forces Remembrance Day. He has not rested and he needs to inspect several ongoing projects scattered all over. So for now, I know he hasn’t received any letter. I have not seen the governor myself. The man is busy working for the good of the state as a practical man he is.”

Lawmakers appeal for suspension of impeachment

Two pro-Wike lawmakers backed out of the impeachment plot, urging colleagues to suspend the move against Fubara and his deputy. They made the appeal on Monday during a press conference in Port Harcourt, calling for alternative resolution to the political crisis.

Minority Leader of the House, Sylvanus Nwankwo, said:

“We have called this press conference to appeal to our colleagues to temper justice with mercy and to see how we can resolve this matter apart from impeachment proceedings.”

Nwankwo explained that the intervention was prompted by appeals from elders and leaders within and outside the state. He added:

“We are begging, calling on our colleagues to reconsider our step and see how this matter can be resolved amicably, even though the governor and deputy governor have infringed on the constitution, but we are appealing to them to reconsider our stand.”

Peter Abbey, representing Degema State Constituency, echoed the call for caution. He said:

“Fubara has infringed on parts of the constitution, but we are human beings, and we, as members of the 10th assembly, want to plead with our colleagues to please reconsider.”

Abbey stressed that the governor also had a responsibility to de-escalate tension by avoiding further constitutional violations.

Lawmakers urged suspension of impeachment proceedings against Governor Fubara and Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu. Photo credit: Nyesom Wike/x

Source: Facebook

Wike’s thank-you tour and avoidance of Opobo

The development came a day after FCT Minister Wike concluded his ‘thank you tour’ of local government areas in Rivers State on Sunday before leaving for Abuja aboard a private jet.

It was observed that Wike did not visit Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area, the home constituency of Governor Fubara. A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress claimed Wike deliberately avoided Opobo, saying:

“My brother, if you are the one with the current political tension in the state created by Wike himself, will you have gone to Opobo? That will be putting your hand in a crocodile-infested water.”

The politician added that turnout was low when Wike visited neighbouring Bonny Local Government Area.

He said:

“In Bonny, when the Minister went there like we saw on TV, the place was empty. You know the history of Bonny and Opobo, so it was expected. But of course, he knows he wouldn’t have visited Opobo.”

Wike concluded his tour in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area with a rally at Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Rumuola, which reportedly recorded the largest turnout and caused traffic gridlock along Aba Road and Rumuola axis.

Wike mentions those deepening Rivers crisis

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said on Monday that some political leaders were misleading Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, amid growing political tension in the south-southern state.

Wike, a former governor of Rivers state, made the remarks during a visit to Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area. He claimed that certain unnamed leaders were “deliberately” misinforming Nigerians about the peace deal that had earlier been endorsed.

Source: Legit.ng