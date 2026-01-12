Rivers' political crisis has taken a fresh dimension as two lawmakers from the State House of Assembly backed out from the move by the assembly to sack Governor Siminalayi Fubara, who was earlier served the notice of impeachment by the legislators.

The lawmakers, Hon. Sylvanus Nwankwo, the representative of Omuma State Constituency and the Minority Leader of the Assembly, along with Hon. Peter Abbey from Degema State Constituency, announced their backing out at a press conference on Monday, January 12.

They then called on their colleagues in the House of Assembly to temper justice with mercy and stop the impeachment process of the governor, affirming that it was true that the governor had infringed on the constitution, but they had received calls from elders, and there was a need to allow peace to reign.

Nigerians react as 2 Rivers lawmakers reverse

The video of the press conference of the lawmakers has started generating reactions from some Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Ahmed Ololu maintained that no APC governor would be impeached:

"This is APC. There is nothing like impeachment here; everybody should follow order here."

Gbenga Giwa said the governor cannot be trusted:

"Did these 2 members sign the impeachment letter? Because there are 32 members in the House, 26 signed the impeachment letter, and 4 declined. Are these 2 part of the 26 or part of the 4? However, I support their call, but my worry is, Fubara cannot be trusted on anything he says."

Pato Pato said Governor Hope Uzodimma was involved:

"Many don’t know Hope Uzodinma. As an Imolite, I am not his fan, but I can't take away his ruggedness when it comes to political manoeuvring. Even the Obidient wave in 2023 couldn’t stop him from doing his thing in some LGAs within his zone in Orlu. Wike will have a huge nut to crack if Hope decides to back Fubara all the way."

Adebanji said the impeachment was an empty threat:

"All the impeachment threats were nothing more than empty drama....initial 'gragra' as I suspected. I knew it would lead nowhere. Fubara is going to complete his four-year tenure regardless of his relationship with the House of Assembly. The real battle isn't happening now; it’s all about who takes over in 2027. I just hope Fubara is prepared for the political war ahead."

Austin said:

"Do you have to make public statements when withdrawing from something like this? They put themselves at risk for nothing."

