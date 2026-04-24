A civic group has lauded the military for successful rescue operations and improved coordination against criminal activities

CASNC said recent military actions in Benue, Plateau, and the Northeast show progress in combating kidnapping and insurgency

The group urged public support and better intelligence-sharing to sustain the military's momentum against insecurity

Abuja, FCT - A civic group has praised Nigeria’s military for a series of recent operations that led to the rescue of kidnapped victims, arrests of suspected criminals and disruption of insurgent activities across several parts of the country, saying the developments suggest improved coordination among security forces.

The Citizens Alliance for Security and National Cohesion (CASNC) made the remarks in a statement issued on Thursday, April 23, by its national president, Dr Ibrahim Danjuma.

A civic group says recent military operations across Nigeria have led to rescues, arrests and disruptions of criminal networks. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

The group said recent military operations in states battling kidnapping, insurgency and communal violence showed that security agencies were maintaining pressure on armed groups, even as broader security challenges remain unresolved.

Rescue operations in Benue

CASNC cited the rescue of 13 passengers abducted along the Makurdi-Otukpo road in Benue state, describing it as one of the recent operations that stood out.

According to the group, the victims were rescued from a forest after troops launched what it described as a coordinated search effort.

For families of kidnap victims, such operations often mean the difference between prolonged uncertainty and reunion with loved ones.

“This intervention underscores the military’s improved capacity to track and recover victims within a short window, even in difficult terrain,” the statement made available to Legit.ng said.

Arrests in Plateau after deadly attacks

The group also pointed to operations in Plateau state, where troops reportedly arrested suspects linked to recent attacks and recovered weapons, including a submachine gun, pistol and locally made arms.

It said some of the suspects were intercepted while travelling and were believed to have been connected to earlier violent incidents in affected communities.

Residents in Plateau have faced repeated attacks in recent months, with many communities still recovering from losses.

CASNC said troops also responded to distress calls, evacuated injured residents and helped prevent further violence.

Military pushes back insurgents in northeast

In the northeast, the group said troops repelled attempted attacks by insurgents in parts of Borno state.

It referenced operations around the Kirawa-Pulka corridor and the Benisheikh area, where insurgents were reportedly forced to retreat after confrontations with troops.

The group also highlighted the discovery and safe disposal of an improvised explosive device along a major road in Borno.

In neighbouring Yobe state, CASNC said troops arrested suspected logistics suppliers allegedly working with insurgent groups.

It said targeting supply chains could weaken the operational strength of armed groups.

Fresh operations in Sokoto, Kogi, Edo and southeast

The civic group said troops in Sokoto state repelled an attack in Sabon Birni Local Government Area after engaging dozens of armed men.

In Kogi state, it said security operatives destroyed a suspected criminal hideout and intercepted a logistics courier.

The group also said troops in Edo state foiled a kidnapping attempt and rescued victims, while joint security teams in the southeast reportedly discovered and safely disposed of explosive devices during patrols.

CASNC says stronger military coordination and community intelligence are helping security efforts nationwide. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

Praise for defence chief

CASNC commended Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, for what it described as improved coordination among military formations.

“The level of coordination being witnessed points to deliberate leadership efforts to integrate intelligence, logistics and rapid response mechanisms in ongoing operations,” the group said.

Nigeria continues to battle widespread insecurity, including insurgency in the northeast, banditry in the northwest, kidnappings in parts of the north-central region and separatist-linked violence in the southeast.

While acknowledging the recent operations, CASNC said security forces would need sustained public support, better welfare packages and stronger intelligence-sharing from communities to maintain momentum.

“Our troops are not only confronting threats but are also recording tangible successes that must be recognised,” Danjuma said.

Insecurity: Defence chief sends message to journalists

In other news, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Olatunbosun Oluyede, has said that Nigeria’s stability depends not only on military efforts but also on responsible information management.

Oluyede said the Armed Forces remain steadfast in defending the country despite persistent threats.

The defence chief reaffirmed the military’s commitment to combating terrorism, insurgency, banditry, and other security threats.

Source: Legit.ng