2027 Election: Cleric Releases Prophecy on Likely Winner Amid Quest by Obi, Others to Unseat Tinubu
- Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma has insinuated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would win the 2027 presidential election
- Prophet Boma is a prominent Nigerian cleric known for making bold, often controversial, public prophecies on political, economic, and security issues across Africa
- At least 90 million people were eligible to vote in Africa’s largest democracy, with many Nigerians hoping their leader would do well in tackling insecurity and economic malaise
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Port Harcourt, Rivers State - Prophet Abel Boma of ATB Ministry has suggested that President Bola Tinubu will win the 2027 elections despite moves by the opposition to sack the Nigerian leader through the ballot.
In a prophecy shared recently on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account, Prophet Boma said he ‘saw President Tinubu again in 2027, still seated, still confident.’
Boma's prophecy favours Tinubu
He stated that it would be difficult to defeat President Tinubu, claiming that God told him that “it is not yet time.”
His post titled 'Prophecy Message Concerning Nigeria’s Election' can be read in full below:
Let me be plain to you Nigerians.
I saw your president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He was seated, crossed his legs, and was looking around.
There was noise everywhere. And he said in that revelation: “All I’m hearing is noise.”
And I saw people praying, making declarations, saying he will not be president. But he kept saying: “Even your God you are calling is with me.”
I asked the Lord, what kind of revelation is this?
And the Lord said: “Your election is already done.”
He said elections are decided long before the actual day. What people are seeing is just the implementation, but the decision has already been made.
Cleric shares 2027 election message
Prophet Boma added in a post on X:
In that revelation, he kept repeating: “I hear noise.”
The Lord said, if there will be a change, certain things must happen:
If there will be no betrayal.
If there will be no corruption.
If his offers will be rejected.
If the nation, especially the body of Christ, will come together in unity.
Only then can there be a change.
But if these things are not in place, things will remain the same.
The Lord said, it is not about him praying. It is about the people changing.
I saw him again in 2027, still seated, still confident.
And I said, “Lord, has nothing changed?”
The Lord said: “It is not yet time. It is an individual matter.”
Go back to those things again.
Read more on President Bola Tinubu:
- 2027 general election: 3 reasons Tinubu may drop Shettima as his running mate
- Primate Ayodele releases prophecy on top Tinubu's appointee who may soon be sacked
- President Tinubu to finally sign 4 tax reform bills into law, 'groundbreaking'
President Tinubu is not ill
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the presidency debunked rumours circulating on social media about President Tinubu's health.
Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to President Tinubu on information and strategy, stated this while reacting to a post by a well-followed social media user, @MikeArnoldTruth.
Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.