Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma has insinuated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would win the 2027 presidential election

Prophet Boma is a prominent Nigerian cleric known for making bold, often controversial, public prophecies on political, economic, and security issues across Africa

At least 90 million people were eligible to vote in Africa’s largest democracy, with many Nigerians hoping their leader would do well in tackling insecurity and economic malaise

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - Prophet Abel Boma of ATB Ministry has suggested that President Bola Tinubu will win the 2027 elections despite moves by the opposition to sack the Nigerian leader through the ballot.

In a prophecy shared recently on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account, Prophet Boma said he ‘saw President Tinubu again in 2027, still seated, still confident.’

Prophet Abel Boma tips President Tinubu to win the 2027 election despite opposition challenges from Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Boma's prophecy favours Tinubu

He stated that it would be difficult to defeat President Tinubu, claiming that God told him that “it is not yet time.”

His post titled 'Prophecy Message Concerning Nigeria’s Election' can be read in full below:

Let me be plain to you Nigerians.

I saw your president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He was seated, crossed his legs, and was looking around.

There was noise everywhere. And he said in that revelation: “All I’m hearing is noise.”

And I saw people praying, making declarations, saying he will not be president. But he kept saying: “Even your God you are calling is with me.”

I asked the Lord, what kind of revelation is this?

And the Lord said: “Your election is already done.”

He said elections are decided long before the actual day. What people are seeing is just the implementation, but the decision has already been made.

Nigerians are set to return to the polls in 2027 to elect their leader amid President Bola Tinubu’s ongoing tenure. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

Cleric shares 2027 election message

Prophet Boma added in a post on X:

In that revelation, he kept repeating: “I hear noise.”

The Lord said, if there will be a change, certain things must happen:

If there will be no betrayal.

If there will be no corruption.

If his offers will be rejected.

If the nation, especially the body of Christ, will come together in unity.

Only then can there be a change.

But if these things are not in place, things will remain the same.

The Lord said, it is not about him praying. It is about the people changing.

I saw him again in 2027, still seated, still confident.

And I said, “Lord, has nothing changed?”

The Lord said: “It is not yet time. It is an individual matter.”

Go back to those things again.

Read more on President Bola Tinubu:

President Tinubu is not ill

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the presidency debunked rumours circulating on social media about President Tinubu's health.

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to President Tinubu on information and strategy, stated this while reacting to a post by a well-followed social media user, @MikeArnoldTruth.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng