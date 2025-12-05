Speaker of the Rivers state house of assembly, Martin Amaewhule, has defected from the PDP to the APC, along with 15 other lawmakers

Speaking on Friday, December 5, Amaewhule stated that they left the PDP due to what he called a deepening internal crisis

The defection is expected to intensify political tension in the oil-rich state, which has been struggling with factional disputes

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Martin Chike Amaewhule, speaker of the Rivers state house of assembly, has defected to the All Progressives Congress.

As reported by Channels Television, Amaewhule, the member representing Obio/Akpor 1 constituency, defected along with 15 other members of the House on Friday, December 5.

Rivers assembly speaker, 15 lawmakers join APC ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credits: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

The Punch also noted the development.

The house of assembly is currently in session, with the defectors citing the lingering crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the reason for their exit.

Amaewhule said:

"APC is my new party. I will do all that is needed to be done towards ensuring that the party card of the All Progressive Congress is issued to me in no time."

Apart from Amaewhule, others who dumped the PDP were the deputy speaker, Dumle Maol, Major Jack, Linda Stewart, Azeru Opara, Smart Adoki, Franklin Nwabochi, Enemi George, and Solomon Wami.

Also included were Igwe Aforji, Peter Abbey, Arnold Dennis, Tekena Wellington, Looloo Opuende, Chimezie Nwankwo, and Ofiks Kabang.

The full list of Rivers state lawmakers who defected is as follows:

Martin Amaewhule Dumle Maol Major Jack Linda Stewart Azeru Opara Smart Adoki Franklin Nwabochi Enemi George Solomon Wami Igwe Aforji Peter Abbey Arnold Dennis Tekena Wellington Looloo Opuende Chimezie Nwankwo Ofiks Kabang

Rivers state house of assembly, led by Martin Amaewhule, urges President Bola Tinubu to run for a second term. Photo credit: @AskPHPeople

Source: Twitter

Rivers assembly backs Tinubu

The Rivers assembly had passed a resolution asking President Bola Tinubu to seek re-election.

President Tinubu is a chieftain of the ruling APC.

The resolution was reached during plenary on Wednesday, December 3, following a motion moved by Major Jack, the house leader.

Jack, who represents Akuku-Toru I constituency, said the motion was to commend Tinubu for “steering the ship” of the country in the “right direction”.

Read more Rivers state news:

Fubara, lawmakers at loggerheads again

Legit.ng earlier reported that barely two months after the suspension of emergency rule in Rivers state and the reinstatement of democratic structures, tensions have resurfaced between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and members of the state house of assembly led by Speaker Amaewhule.

During its 31st legislative sitting, the House condemned the alleged vandalisation of property at the Township School in Port Harcourt and other schools across the state. The Rivers lawmakers lamented the decayed infrastructure in public primary and secondary schools and accused the executive arm of doing little to address the situation.

Source: Legit.ng