There is fresh tension in Rivers as the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, called on the Chief Judge of Rivers State to immediately set up a seven-member committee to begin impeachment proceedings against Governor Fubara and his Deputy Governor.

The speaker made the call while speaking at a press conference in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Friday, January 16, just as reports emerged that the four lawmakers who earlier backed out of the impeachment move reversed their decision.

The Amaewhule-led leadership had moved to impeach the governor following his consistent breach of the constitution. The lawmakers have vowed that there is no going back in the move to impeach the governor, listing how he had constitently broke the constitution.

President Bola Tinubu had on two occasions halted the impeachment process of Governor Fubara with his intervention. The last was the declaration of a state of emergency, leading to the suspension of the governor, his deputy and the lawmakers for six months.

Reactions as Rivers lawmakers set to impeach Fubara

Amaewhule's call on the chief judge of the state has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

O.P. JiRI projected a series of court cases rather than development in the state:

"At this rate, Rivers State will spend Fubara's entire term in courts and political drama instead of actual development. What's the endgame here? Because it doesn't look like either side is backing down."

Ajoku Michael Bright bemoaned the crisis:

"Rivers State, oh my dear Rivers State, the headquarters of Political Crisis and instability in Nigeria. Not for the good or progress of Rivers State, but for the interest of one man and the other who wants to be governor through the back door. Very unfortunate, but it'll fail."

Olanusi Akintayo said the lawmakers only deliberate on Fubara's impeachment:

"I have not seen you guys deliberate on any matter concerning the well-being of Rivers' people. It is always all about the impeachment of Sim Fubara. And you want to be taken seriously?"

AdeOmoOsun pointed out the offence of the governor:

"The governor can't survive the impeachment unless the president intervenes. Spending the state resources for completing a year without house approval is a very big offence."

Sakanelli projected what would happen in Rivers:

"What will happen: Fubara and his deputy will be impeached. Amaewhule will be sworn in as the Ag. Governor. Fubara is stuck and can't contest in 2027 because he is now in the APC. Amaewhule will beat Tonye and Fubara in the APC primaries to be their Gubernatorial candidate."

