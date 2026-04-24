President Bola Tinubu has reportedly approved five series of new benefits for the civil servants under the federal government

Didi Walson-Jack, the head of the civil service of the federation, announced the development while speaking at a press conference on Friday, April 24

She added that the Federal Executive Council has endorsed the reform and that it would cover workers under the CONPSS and CONRAISS

President Bola Tinubu has approved five fresh benefits for civil servants. The development was to boost the morale of the workers and increase their take-home pay while working and retiring.

The announcement was made on Friday, April 24, 2026, by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack, during a press briefing in Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu approves new take-home packages for civil servants Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

She explained that the reforms were endorsed by the Federal Executive Council and will affect workers under both the Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure (CONPSS) and the Consolidated Research and Allied Institutions Salary Structure (CONRAISS).

Walson-Jack confirmed that the revised peculiar allowances will apply to all grade levels, ensuring both junior and senior officers benefit. She noted that virtually all allowances listed under the Public Service Rules have now been reviewed, including duty tour allowance (DTA), estacode, and book allowance.

Below is the full list of the new benefits as shared by NTA on social media:

Exit Benefit Scheme (EBS) Employee Compensation Scheme 100% Duty Tour Allowance for Training Review and Increase in Peculiar Allowance and ₦10 Billion Housing Loan Scheme for Public Servants

Nigerians react as Tinubu increases civil servant allowances

However, Nigerians have started expressing their views about the announcement. Below are some of their comments:

Vicpraise criticised Nigerians who were against the new development:

"Reading comments here. Nigerians didn't want new ideals or great initiatives; they are just contented in their old ways, which have never worked or brought anything meaningful. Is that bewitchment from the old gang, or are the said leaders of tomorrow completely empty?"

Nigerians react as President Bola Tinubu announces five take home package for civil servants Photos Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Esther of Deeper Life commended President Tinubu for the move and criticised social media influencers and journalists who often condemn the president:

"Tinubu is a visionary, but Nigerian X influencer and media personality keep passing negative and chasing clout in the country. No country can progress without citizens' coordination and vision."

Foundational Ijesa Man called for an increment in the minimum wage:

"This is what we want you to do for the poor masses. This will have a direct impact on the low-income earners in the country, but we still want you to go further and increase the minimum wage to 150k. The inflation is really biting harder."

Lawal Adebola knocks those going against the government:

"If them pay make una no collect? In fact, make una give una bank standing order say any money wey enter make he return to the source."

You can read more comments on the development on X here:

FG speaks on minimum wage

Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) has announced that the new minimum wage payment will start from July 2024. This declaration was made by the commission's chairman, Ekpo Nta, during a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, September 25.

According to Nta, the chosen date marks when President Bola Tinubu signed the new Minimum Wage Bill following its passage by the National Assembly.

Source: Legit.ng