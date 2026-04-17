Chief Olisa Metuh has been appointed to oversee Organisation and Mobilization for the Renewed Hope Ambassadors

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors aim to promote President Nola Ahmed Tinubu’s achievements leading up to the 2027 election

The RHA structure includes 16 directorates with key appointments announced by Governor Hope Uzodimma

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FCT - Abuja - Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, has received a key appointment in pro-President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's campaign initiative

Metuh was appointed to the Directorate of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors (RHA).

Pro-Tinubu campaign appoints Olisa Metuh as Director of Organization and Mobilization. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

The RHA is an initiative working for President Tinubu’s 227 re-election of President Bola Tinubu.

As reported by Daily Trust, Metuh and other directors’ appointment was announced by the Director General and National Coordinator of RHA, Governor Hope Uzodimma, on Friday, April 17, 2026.

The Director, Media & Publicity of RHA, Tunde Rahman, explained the purpose of the group in a statement announcing Mutuh and others' appointments.

“President Bola Tinubu had, in November 2025, designed the RHA as the vehicle to disseminate the activities and achievements of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the administration to every part of the country in a build-up to the 2027 election campaign.”

The RHA structure contains six Zonal Coordinators, 37 State Coordinators, and 774 Local Coordinators.

Directorates of Renewed Hope Ambassadors (RHA)

The Directors of the 16 Directorates are as follows:

Dr. Mustapha Abdullahi-Youth

Chief Olisa Metuh-Organization & Mobilization

Tunde Rahman-Media & Publicity

Sunday Dare-Digital & New Media

Mele Kolo Geidam-Finance

Muiz Banire, SAN- Monitoring, Compliance & Legal

Bisoye Coker-Odusote- Technology & Data

Abubakar Rabiu Abubakar- Support Groups.

Ibrahim Garba- Intelligence

Senator Sani Musa- Special Duties

Hon. Simon Karu-Planning

Dr. Halima Suleiman Zakari-Welfare

Dr. Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri- Administration

Bilikisu Muhammed Kaika-Women Affairs

Abike Dabiri- Diaspora

Hadiza Bala Usman- Research & Innovation

Tinubu gives fresh appointment to Kaduna governor

Recall that President Tinubu appointed Kaduna state governor Uba Sani as Renewed Hope ambassador for APC outreach.

Governor Sani has been tasked with fostering inclusiveness and strategic coordination in party mobilisation efforts.

The appointment is expected to strengthen public confidence in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 elections.

Read more stories about Tinubu's 2027 re-election:

Tinubu gives special appointments for 2027 campaign

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that President Tinubu appointed no less than four governors in his bid to retain power in the 2027 general elections.

Tinubu's moves were aimed at outsmarting opposition leaders, who have been strategising since the end of the 2023 general elections to unseat him in 2027.

This came as Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, led the formation of the coalition movement, a major opposition strategy to stop Tinubu's re-election.

Source: Legit.ng