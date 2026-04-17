Olisa Metuh: Ex-PDP Spokesperson Gets Key Appointment in Pro-Tinubu Campaign Initiative
- Chief Olisa Metuh has been appointed to oversee Organisation and Mobilization for the Renewed Hope Ambassadors
- The Renewed Hope Ambassadors aim to promote President Nola Ahmed Tinubu’s achievements leading up to the 2027 election
- The RHA structure includes 16 directorates with key appointments announced by Governor Hope Uzodimma
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide
FCT - Abuja - Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, has received a key appointment in pro-President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's campaign initiative
Metuh was appointed to the Directorate of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors (RHA).
The RHA is an initiative working for President Tinubu’s 227 re-election of President Bola Tinubu.
As reported by Daily Trust, Metuh and other directors’ appointment was announced by the Director General and National Coordinator of RHA, Governor Hope Uzodimma, on Friday, April 17, 2026.
The Director, Media & Publicity of RHA, Tunde Rahman, explained the purpose of the group in a statement announcing Mutuh and others' appointments.
“President Bola Tinubu had, in November 2025, designed the RHA as the vehicle to disseminate the activities and achievements of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the administration to every part of the country in a build-up to the 2027 election campaign.”
The RHA structure contains six Zonal Coordinators, 37 State Coordinators, and 774 Local Coordinators.
Directorates of Renewed Hope Ambassadors (RHA)
The Directors of the 16 Directorates are as follows:
- Dr. Mustapha Abdullahi-Youth
- Chief Olisa Metuh-Organization & Mobilization
- Tunde Rahman-Media & Publicity
- Sunday Dare-Digital & New Media
- Mele Kolo Geidam-Finance
- Muiz Banire, SAN- Monitoring, Compliance & Legal
- Bisoye Coker-Odusote- Technology & Data
- Abubakar Rabiu Abubakar- Support Groups.
- Ibrahim Garba- Intelligence
- Senator Sani Musa- Special Duties
- Hon. Simon Karu-Planning
- Dr. Halima Suleiman Zakari-Welfare
- Dr. Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri- Administration
- Bilikisu Muhammed Kaika-Women Affairs
- Abike Dabiri- Diaspora
- Hadiza Bala Usman- Research & Innovation
Tinubu gives fresh appointment to Kaduna governor
Recall that President Tinubu appointed Kaduna state governor Uba Sani as Renewed Hope ambassador for APC outreach.
Governor Sani has been tasked with fostering inclusiveness and strategic coordination in party mobilisation efforts.
The appointment is expected to strengthen public confidence in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 elections.
Read more stories about Tinubu's 2027 re-election:
- Tinubu or Peter Obi: Reactions as Labour Party Announces Preferred Presidential Candidate
- 2027 Election: Tinubu Meets His Grassroots Soldiers, Sends Message to ADC, Others
- Tinubu Accuses Atiku of Trying "to Privatise Another Man’s Political Party."
- 2027 Election: “Corpse Put in Coffin Will Defeat Tinubu”, Kwankwaso’s Ally Boasts
- 2027 Election: Amaechi Mentions Master Strategy to Sack Tinubu
Tinubu gives special appointments for 2027 campaign
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that President Tinubu appointed no less than four governors in his bid to retain power in the 2027 general elections.
Tinubu's moves were aimed at outsmarting opposition leaders, who have been strategising since the end of the 2023 general elections to unseat him in 2027.
This came as Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, led the formation of the coalition movement, a major opposition strategy to stop Tinubu's re-election.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.