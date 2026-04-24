Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has rejected the Kogi High Court's N1 billion defamation ruling against her

The court found Akpoti-Uduaghan's comments on Yahaya Bello defamatory and issued a perpetual injunction

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan plans to appeal the Lokoja court's judgment, asserting her statements were in the public interest

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Lokoja, Kogi State - Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, senator representing Kogi Central, on Friday night, April 24, strongly rejected the judgment of the Kogi State High Court sitting in Lokoja, which awarded N1 billion in damages against her in a defamation suit filed by Yahaya Bello, a former governor of Kogi.

Legit.ng reports that the suit, marked HCL/16/2023, stems from comments the senator made during her appearance on The Morning Show on Arise Television on November 4, 2022, in response to earlier allegations by Bello.

Natasha Akpoti moves to challenge a court order directing her to pay ex-Kogi governor Yahaya Bello N1 billion in damages over alleged defamation. Photo credit: Natasha H Akpoti, Alhaji Yahaya Bello

Source: Facebook

According to the senator, her televised remarks were a direct response to what she described as serious accusations of terrorism levelled against her by the former governor.

She said:

“I went on national television to debunk the allegations made against me. I was accused of terrorism, and I had every right to defend myself before the Nigerian public.”

The legislator maintained that her comments were not defamatory but a counter to what she termed false and damaging claims.

She stated firmly:

"If there is anybody to be accused of terrorism, it should be Yahaya Bello and not me."

Delivering judgment, Justice Ibrahim held that the statements made by the senator during the Arise TV interview were defamatory and not justified. The court ruled that the issues formulated for determination were resolved in favour of the claimant.

The judge ruled:

“The interview granted by the defendant on 4/11/2022 on Arise TV programme ‘The Morning Show’ is defamatory to the claimant’s character and reputation.

"The said interview… in which the defendant described the claimant as a murderer, killer, perpetrator of evil acts, and a terror to the people of Kogi State was without justification.”

The court subsequently issued a perpetual injunction restraining the senator, her agents, privies, and associates from making further defamatory statements against Bello across television, radio, and other media platforms. It also awarded N1,000,000,000 as damages in favour of the former governor.

Akpoti-Uduaghan disagrees with Kogi court's ruling

But reacting to the ruling via a statement provided to Legit.ng by her media team, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan insisted that the court failed to adequately consider the evidence she presented in support of her claims.

She said:

“I reject this judgment in totality. We presented enough evidence before the court to justify our position, but it is clear that these were not properly evaluated.”

She also drew attention to the security situation in Kogi State during Bello’s tenure as governor, particularly in Kogi Central, alleging that many families are still grieving losses suffered during that period.

The outspoken National Assembly member said:

“There were numerous killings in Kogi State, especially in Kogi Central, while he was the executive governor. Many families have continued to cry daily over the loss of their loved ones. These are real issues that cannot be ignored.”

The senator reiterated that her statements were made in the interest of truth and accountability, emphasising that she intended to bring attention to the plight of affected communities.

Akpoti-Uduaghan added:

“My comments were rooted in the experiences of our people and the need to speak truth to power."

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan rejects the Lokoja court ruling awarding N1 billion to Yahaya Bello and vows to appeal the decision. Photo credit: Natasha H Akpoti

Source: Facebook

Akpoti-Uduaghan vs Bello's legal tussle continues

Furthermore, she disclosed that her legal team is preparing to challenge the High Court’s decision at the Court of Appeal.

She said:

“This matter does not end here. We will seek redress at the Court of Appeal to ensure that justice prevails."

Read more on Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan:

Akpoti asks FG to step up anti-smuggling interventions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Senate called on the federal government to initiate immediate diplomatic and humanitarian measures to repatriate hundreds of Nigerian women and children currently held in Libyan prisons.

The resolution followed a motion by Senator Aniekan Bassey of Akwa Ibom North-East Senatorial District on the urgent need to safeguard Nigerians from smuggling, slavery, and human rights abuses in Libya.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan proposed an additional motion directing the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) to collaborate with Libyan authorities to fast-track the release and repatriation of Nigerian female inmates and their children born in detention.

Source: Legit.ng