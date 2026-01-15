Leaders and residents of Evo Constituency I have openly rejected the impeachment move against Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara

Former Obio/Akpor council chairman, Chijioke Ihunwo, described the impeachment effort as “dead on arrival” and driven by narrow interests

Community members were urged to remain united, politically aware, and focused on peace, good governance, and future elections

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

The political crisis surrounding Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has continued to lose momentum as leaders and residents of Evo Constituency I publicly rejected the impeachment plot against him, describing the move as already doomed.

Rivers community rejects Fubara's impeachment plot by the state House of Assembly. Photo credit: @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Facebook

An ally to Fubara, Chijioke Ihunwo, who was the Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area in Rivers state, declared that the impeachment attempt against the governor had “failed,” urging residents to remain calm and focused on the future.

Speaking on January 10, 2026, during a gathering organised by the Evo Unity Forum, Ihunwo called on the people of Evo Kingdom not to be distracted by the ongoing political developments in the state.

Fubara's impeachment move dead on arrival

According to him, the impeachment effort, allegedly initiated by the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule, who is an indigene of Evo, does not reflect the collective interest of Rivers people.

He described the reported impeachment move against Governor Fubara as “dead on arrival.”

Ihunwo said those pushing the process were driven by the narrow ambition of a single individual rather than the well-being of the state, adding that it was regrettable that an Evo son would be linked to actions capable of destabilising what he described as a people-centred and compassionate administration under Governor Fubara.

"An Evo son would be associated with actions capable of destabilizing what I described as the people-centered and compassionate administration of Governor Fubara." He said.

He urged residents of Evo Constituency I to remain united, politically conscious, and forward-looking, stressing the importance of peace and stability in Rivers State.

Chijioke Ihunwo, former Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government in Rivers, declared that the impeachment attempt against the governor had failed. Photo credit: @AmbChijioke

Source: Twitter

Evo community encouraged to obtain PVC

The former council chairman also encouraged eligible voters to prepare for future elections by ensuring their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were ready, calling for continued support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Fubara ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Reaffirming his confidence in the resilience of Rivers people, Ihunwo said the state’s residents remained committed to democratic values, good governance, and peaceful political engagement despite ongoing tensions.

Fubara vs Wike: Rivers lawmakers push for reconciliation

Legit.ng earlier reported that more Rivers State lawmakers shifted from impeachment to a conditional call for reconciliation.

The APC and traditional rulers intervened to mediate the feud between Governor Fubara and the Assembly Governor.

Fubara reportedly reached out to the House leadership and halted inflammatory public statements.

More lawmakers withdraw from impeachment move

Legit.ng earlier reported that the impeachment process against Rivers state Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, has suffered a fresh setback following the withdrawal of two additional lawmakers

The members cited appeals from respected leaders and stakeholders, urging restraint and dialogue to preserve peace and stability in the state

With the latest withdrawals, four out of the 26 lawmakers who initially endorsed the notice of alleged gross misconduct have now distanced themselves from the impeachment process

Two lawmakers earlier withdrew

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rivers' political crisis has taken a fresh dimension as two lawmakers from the State House of Assembly backed out from the move by the assembly to sack Governor Siminalayi Fubara, who was earlier served the notice of impeachment by the legislators amid outburst with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The lawmakers, Hon. Sylvanus Nwankwo, the representative of Omuma State Constituency and the Minority Leader of the Assembly, along with Hon. Peter Abbey from Degema State Constituency, announced their backing out at a press conference on Monday, January 12.

Fubara yet to receive impeachment notice

Meanwhile, Rivers governor Siminalayi Fubara is yet to receive any formal impeachment notice despite proceedings initiated by lawmakers loyal to Nyesom Wike.

According to a source, two legislators withdrew from the plot and urged colleagues to suspend the move and seek a peaceful resolution.

Source: Legit.ng