A young boy who was the overall winner of the 2023 Heirs Life Essay Championship wrote the 2026 UTME and impressed many with his total score

The brilliant boy scored 98 in mathematics, 92 in physics, and 96 in chemistry, as his aggregate JAMB score went viral online

In 2023, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, the governor of Akwa Ibom, instituted a N10 million scholarship for the boy after he won the national essay contest, and yet again, he has proven to be a shining star

A student of Beulah International School, Akwa Ibom, Kentimfon Charles Ndanyongmong has crushed the 2026 JAMB exam, scoring over 90 marks in three subjects.

Kentimfon, a science student who won the 2023 Heirs Life Essay Championship and was offered a scholarship by the Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, scored 98 in mathematics, 92 in physics, 96 in chemistry and 67 in English, bringing his aggregate to 353.

Kentimfon Charles Ndanyongmong had won the 2023 Heirs Life Essay Championship. Photo Credit: TheMail Newspaper, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Facebook

JAMB 2026: Man writes Elumelu about Kentimfon

Announcing Kentimfon's outstanding UTME result on Facebook, Ndiana-Abasi Udom, in a post on April 23, wrote an open letter to Tony Elumelu, reminding him about the Akwa Ibom lad.

The 2023 Heirs Life Essay Championship is owned and organised by Heirs Life Assurance Limited, a subsidiary of Heirs Insurance Group and part of the pan-African investment firm, Heirs Holdings, founded by Tony Elumelu.

Ndiana-Abasi urged Elumelu to do with the boy what he is known for, describing the lad as the billionaire's star and scholar.

"Dear Sir Tony Elumelu ,

"Today i am here to remind you of Kenti, a then 14 and now 17 year old boy who wrote and smashed the 2023 Heirs Life Essay Championship. The topic was "My Dream Career": After winning that competition, He also got a Ten Million Naira tertiary education scholarship from His Excellency, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State.

"Again, in the just released JAMB result where he was a candidate, he just got a whooping score of 353. One of the highest scores in the entire country.

"In my words three years ago, an Essay or any write up is like a good movie, good preacher or a good MC, what happens in the first 2-5 minutes determines the concentration and interest of the audience, in this case the readers.

"My Boss, TOE, please do with this boy what we know you for, this is your star and your scholar.

"Congratulations to Beulah International School, Uyo, his parents and Kenti for this academic feat..." his Facebook post partly read.

People took to the comment section to celebrate the brilliant boy.

Kentimfon Charles Ndanyongmong scored a total JAMB points of 353 in the 2026 UTME. Photo Credit: Ndiana-Abasi Udom

Source: Facebook

See the man's Facebook post below:

UTME: Netizens celebrate Kentimfon's 2026 JAMB result

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the boy's UTME result below:

Blessing Elvis said:

"Congratulations, Kenti, the star boy.

"This is amazing."

Aniekan Abasi said:

"Congratulations Mfon Carabella Essien.

"Congratulations Kentimfon."

Okoloegbo Abraham said:

"Great congratulations to this ancestor of a boy. Waooo. Speechless."

Christy Ukeme said:

"Congratulations.

"Beulah International Schools for a reason."

Ukemeobong Abraham said:

"This one is made for signs and wonders. I pray he gets the best audience and push."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a father was awed after seeing his son's impressive 2026 UTME result.

JAMB: Boy scores 350 in 2026 UTME

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young boy had scored 350 in the 2026 UTME.

In the screenshot the young boy shared online, he showed that he sat for four subjects in the examination. However, he got 98 in mathematics and 90 in physics.

The screenshot has gone viral after he, @Marwan A. Hassan, shared it on his Facebook page.

Source: Legit.ng