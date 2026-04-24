Bambam's birthday celebration came with the former BBNaija reality star sharing stunning pictures online

Amid the numerous messages from celebrities in the entertainment industry, Davido's wife Chioma's unexpected message caught attention

The DMW's wife's message to Bambam also stirred a reaction from the reality star, among others

Chioma Adeleke, aka Chef Chi, the wife of Afrobeats star Davido, caused a buzz on social media with her unexpected message to former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Bamike Olawunmi, aka Bambam.

Recall that Bambam on Thursday, April 23, 2026, flooded her social media timeline with adorable birthday pictures as she celebrated her special day amid rumours about her marriage.

Davido’s wife Chioma commented on BBNaija reality star Bambam's page. Credit: chefchi/bambam

Source: Instagram

Amid the numerous messages she received, Bambam penned an appreciation to colleagues in the entertainment industry and fans.

"I have felt so much love today… my heart is truly full. Thank you for every message, every prayer, every post, every call I don’t take any of it for granted. I’m so grateful for the love that surrounds me and carries me. Another year, another layer of growth, grace, and becoming. Thank you for celebrating me. I love you all deeply," she wrote.

Davido's wife celebrates Bambam

Taking to the comment section, Chioma, via her official Instagram page, also joined others in celebrating Bambam. She simply wrote, "Happy birthday Bambam."

Responding to the unexpected message, Bambam wrote,

"thank you so much sis ❤️❤️."

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Bambam's husband, Teddy A, shared a post that got fans talking on social media amid his ongoing marriage crisis.

Teddy A stated that he “likes it like that.” Many fans interpreted the message as a reference to Bambam’s recent actions on social media. They criticised him, urging him to show maturity.

A screenshot of Davido's wife Chioma's birthday message to Bambam is below:

Davido’s wife Chioma and Bambam's sweet exchange on her Instagram page. Credit: bambam

Source: Instagram

More comments as Bambam celebrates her birthday

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

elizabethrukky_ commented:

"@thechefchi Chioma comment? Wow."

chinyere.odoh.144 reacted:

"@thechefchi chi comment she really love bam then."

uniqueness_dee said:

"@thechefchi first time seeing chioma OBO comment on someone post wow."

luxur_yve reacted:

"@thechefchi my woman happy to see your comment here n u love bambam GOD bless you Big chi."

beaut.yqueen375 commented:

"There is nothing more beautiful than someone who goes out of their way to make life beautiful for others and this is exactly what you do. You taught me to be fearless, that there is no limit in what I can achieve in life. You continue to make the world a better place for everyone around you, and your guidance and wisdom are deeply appreciated."

Bambam grooves in club amid marriage crisis

Legit.ng had reported that a video of Bambam having fun at an undisclosed club had surfaced online, catching the attention of her fans amid rumours about her marriage.

In the recording, the artist performing was focused on the former housemate as they danced together.

The video generated reactions from fans, who shared their thoughts about Bambam amid her marriage crisis.

Source: Legit.ng