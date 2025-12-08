Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

State House, Abuja - The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, is currently in a closed-door meeting with President Bola AhmedTinubu at at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Fubara walking the corridors toward the President’s office at 5:01 p.m on Monday, December 8, 2025.

As reported by The Punch, Fubara was dressed in a deep-blue long-sleeve shirt, black trousers, and a black flat cap.

It was gathered that some minutes earlier, Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru had also been ushered in for a separate engagement.

Source: Legit.ng