The Rivers State House of Assembly has unanimously endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term in 2027

Lawmakers said their decision was based on the federal government projects that have been attracted to the state under Tinubu and his role in resolving the state’s political crisis

Speaker Martin Amaewhule praised Tinubu’s leadership and economic policies, as members vowed to mobilise grassroots support for him

Legit.ng journalist Muslim Muhammad Yusuf has over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

Port Harcourt, Rivers - The Rivers state House of Assembly has formally endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The endorsement, announced during the 37th Legislative Session on Wednesday, followed a motion signed by 26 lawmakers and read by the House Leader, Major Jack.

Rivers assembly passes vote of confidence in Tinubu, asks president to seek second term. Photo credit: @nyerishii/@aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the lawmakers said their decision was based on the numerous federal government projects implemented in Rivers state under the Tinubu administration, adding that continuity was necessary to consolidate the gains.

The Assembly recalled the President’s role in resolving the intense political crisis that rocked the state in 2023 and early 2024, describing Tinubu’s intervention as fatherly, stabilising, and essential to restoring peace.

Rivers lawmaker affirms loyalty to Wike

The lawmakers also reaffirmed their loyalty to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, noting his role in sustaining political stability in the state.

They pledged full support for the Renewed Hope Agenda and vowed to mobilise grassroots backing for the President ahead of the next general election.

The House further commended the President for appointing notable Rivers indigenes into key federal positions, saying the move strengthened ties with the centre and boosted political confidence in the state.

Rivers Assembly endorses President Bola Tinubu for second term. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Facebook

Rivers speaker hails Tinubu

In his remarks, Speaker Martin Amaewhule described Tinubu as a compassionate national father whose economic policies were beginning to yield positive results nationwide.

He also commended the various strategic economic policies of the Tinubu-led administration, describing them as impactful and people-oriented.

People react

Netizens have already started sharing their opinion on X (formerly Twitter) about the endorsement:

@WIZEINTHEBEAT

Chai! Wike has finished this state… This can’t be Rivers State

@seunoba007

They should also be expecting their expulsion certificates , anti party activities not tolerated in PDP

@ekwus76333

Wike is losing ground in the pdp. He needs to show tinubu he is still loyal

@Hosshorr

I really felt bad watching this live yesterday. A whole sitting was done to pass a vote of confidence. And in all of this, the sitting governor was not acknowledged, every praise was for wike. But then, it is what it is…

@CalebAloh

How's this a legislative duties?

@okorie_chizi

This is so embarrassing my goodness what is this called abeg.

Fubara speaks for the first time after reinstatement

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that Fubara reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to serving the people with integrity and purpose.

His return to Port Harcourt was met with a massive show of support, which he described as humbling and deeply meaningful.

Fubara praised the reception as a reflection of the strong bond between his government and the residents of Rivers State.

Wike gives 1 condition for peace with Fubara

Legit.ng earlier reported that the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, expressed readiness to forgive Governor Siminalayi Fubara amid the Rivers state crisis

Legit.ng reports that the crisis within Rivers state can be traced back to October 2023, following the political fallout between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Wike

Wike, once again, addressed the prolonged tensions in the oil-rich state and stressed that he is open to peace.

Gunshots rock venue of pro-Wike rally

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Yenogoa in Bayelsa state was thrown into tension as the sound of gunshots was heard at the venue of the mega rally organised by the NEW Associates, a group loyal to Wike.

George Turnah, the group coordinator and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), put together the rally in honour of the minister.

The rally was said to have commenced when the sounds of gunshots were heard in the area. However, the situation was put under control, and normalcy was restored.

Source: Legit.ng