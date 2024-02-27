Nidal Wonder's age, real name, net worth and girlfriend

Nidal Wonder is a young Instagram star, YouTuber, self-taught gymnast, and singer from the United States. He gained immense popularity after posting his athletic videos and photos on Instagram and YouTube. What is Nidal Wonder's age?

Instagram star Nidal Wonder poses for a photo during an adventure (L). The internet star holding a fish (R). Photo: @nidal.wonder_, @nee.dal on Instagram (modified by author)

Nidal Wonder is a self-taught flipper and skybound athlete. He started flipping at the young age of 5. Wonder is active on social media, mainly Instagram, where he has amassed substantially. He runs a YouTube channel alongside his brother, Juju, gaining over 1.5 million subscribers.

Profile summary

Full name Nidal Ajib Nickname Nidal Wonder Gender Male Date of birth 21 December 2010 Age 13 years (as of February 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Clovis, California, United States Current residence Clovis, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height in inches 4'2" Height in centimetres 128 Weight in pounds 80 Weight in kilograms 36 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 3 Net worth $1 million–$5 million Profession Instagram star, YouTuber, gymnast, singer YouTube @JujuNidal

Nidal Wonder's age

The American YouTuber is 13 years old as of February 2024. He was born on 21 December 2010. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

The content creator was born in Clovis, California, United States. Nidal Wonder's real name is Nidal Ajib. He is an American national of Asian roots.

He grew up alongside his three siblings, two brothers and one sister. His brothers are Jamel (Juju) and Neshan; his sister is Jehan.

Career

Top 5 facts about Nidal Wonder. Photo: @nee.dal on Instagram (modified by author)

Nidal Wonder is an Instagram star, YouTuber, self-taught flipper, and singer. The young star became interested in gymnasts at a young age. He started watching other people flip at a young age. Together with his brother, they started competing to see who could do a backflip first and improved his skills with time.

He launched his YouTube channel, Nidal Wonder Official, on 22 July 2011. The channel has amassed over 2 million subscribers as of writing. He usually shares flips, hobby-related activities, and family adventures.

Together with his brother Juju, he also runs a popular YouTube channel titled Juju & Nidal. The channel was opened on 3 May 2018 and has amassed over 1.5 million subscribers.

They post physical challenge videos on the channel. His YouTube video titled The Only Real Spiderman gained over 11 million views. He has also been featured on his family's channel, The Wonder Family.

The gymnast is also on Instagram. He opened his Instagram account in February 2022 and has gained 673k followers at the time of writing. He also shares a page with his brothers Juju, Juju & Nidal—the page has 364k followers.

The young YouTuber is also a singer. He has released three songs since 2022. Nidal Wonder's songs are:

Shipping Us (The Truth About Their Relationship)

The Truth about my Feelings (This is it)

They All Ship Nalish

What is Nidal Wonder's net worth?

According to Popular Networth, Starks Times, and Idol Networth, his net allegedly ranges between $1 million and $5 million. His primary source of income is believed to be his content creation career.

Who is Nidal Wonder's girlfriend?

The Youtuber does not have a girlfriend. However, he is often seen with fellow Instagram star Salish Matter. The two are best friends and appear regularly in each other's videos on Instagram and YouTube. In addition, Salish and Nidal have released a song titled Shipping Us (The Truth About Their Relationship). According to the song's lyrics,

Everybody shippin' us. Maybe we're just friends. Everybody shippin' us. Gotta wait until the end. Maybe in the future, I guess it all depends. But for right now. We're just friends

How tall is Nidal Wonder?

He is 4 feet 2 inches or 127 centimetres tall. The content creator weighs approximately 80 pounds or 36 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Nidal Wonder? He is an American YouTuber, Instagram star, and gymnast. What is Nidal Wonder's real name? His real name is Nidal Ajib. When is Nidal Wonder's birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 21 December every year. He was born in 2010. Are Salish Matter and Nidal Wonder dating? No, the two are not dating. They have, however, appeared in each other's videos. How many siblings does Nidal Wonder have? The content creator has three siblings: two brothers and a sister. What is Nidal Wonder's height? He is 4 feet 2 inches (127 centimetres) tall. How much is Nidal Wonder worth? According to Popular Networth, Starks Times, and Idol Networth, the YouTuber is alleged to be worth approximately $1 million.

Nidal Wonder's age is 13 years as of February 2024, as he was born on 21 December 2010. He is an American Instagram star, YouTuber and self-taught gymnast. His entertaining videos continue to capture his fans, especially on YouTube and Instagram, where he has a massive following.

