The Frasier cast includes Kelsey Grammer, David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, Peri Gilpin, and John Mahoney. Since the iconic sitcom ended in 2004, the cast members have taken different paths. While Kelsey Grammer returned to revive his legendary character in the recent Frasier reboot, others pursued new careers, and John Mahoney passed away in 2018.

The cast of 'Frasier': From left: David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, John Mahoney, Peri Gilpin, Dan Butler and Kelsey Grammer. Photo: Vinnie Zuffante (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Kelsey Grammer resumed his iconic role in the Frasier reboot while building a diverse career.

reboot while building a diverse career. David Hyde Pierce focuses on stage productions, winning a Tony Award for his theatrical performances.

focuses on stage productions, winning a for his theatrical performances. John Mahoney died in 2018 due to complications from cancer at age 77.

The Frasier cast and where all of them ended up

Most of its cast members have continued enjoying successful careers in the entertainment industry. Here is a list of the main actors in Frasier and what they are up to now.

Kelsey Grammer (Frasier Crane)

Kelsey Grammer attends the Giving A Smile Foundation Gala. Photo: Paul Archuleta

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Full name: Allen Kelsey Grammer

Allen Kelsey Grammer Date of birth: 21 February 1955

21 February 1955 Age: 71 years old (as of 2026)

71 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Saint Thomas, U.S. V*rgin Islands

Saint Thomas, U.S. V*rgin Islands Profession: Actor, producer, director

Kelsey Grammer portrayed the pompous yet deeply lovable psychiatrist Dr Frasier Crane across three decades. Following the original series, he built a diverse career spanning Broadway, earning Tony nominations for La Cage aux Folles, as well as films such as X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) and Jesus Revolution (2023).

In late 2023, Grammer revived Frasier for a new streaming era, returning as both star and executive producer. He continues to be a major presence across television, film production, and theatre. Kelsey was previously married to Leigh-Anne Csuhany, and the couple divorced in 1993.

David Hyde Pierce (Niles Crane)

David Hyde Pierce attends Charity Day. Photo: Dave Kotinsky

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Full name: David Hyde Pierce

David Hyde Pierce Date of birth: 3 April 1959

3 April 1959 Age: 67 years old as of 2026

67 years old as of 2026 Place of birth: Saratoga Springs, New York, United States

Saratoga Springs, New York, United States Profession: Actor, director

David Hyde Pierce delivered an Emmy-winning performance as Frasier's fastidious younger brother, Niles. After the 2004 finale, he shifted his focus to the stage. He built a celebrated Broadway career, winning a Tony Award for Curtains. He also starred in acclaimed productions such as Hello, Dolly! and Stephen Sondheim's Here We Are.

When the 2023 Frasier revival was announced, Pierce declined to return. He said he felt his work as Niles was complete and preferred to focus on new theatrical projects.

Jane Leeves (Daphne Moon)

Jane Leeves attends the FOX Winter TCA All-Star Party. Photo: Rich Fury

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Full name: Jane Elizabeth Leeves

Jane Elizabeth Leeves Date of birth: 18 April 1961

18 April 1961 Age: 65 years old as of 2026

65 years old as of 2026 Place of birth: Ilford, Essex, United Kingdom

Ilford, Essex, United Kingdom Profession: Actress, producer, dancer

Jane Leeves portrayed Daphne Moon, the quirky, seemingly psychic physical therapist whose slow-burn romance with Niles became a central thread of the series. After Frasier ended, she continued to build a steady and successful television career.

Jane later found renewed sitcom success as Joy Scroggs on Hot in Cleveland, before moving into drama as a series regular on The Resident.

The English actress continues to live in Los Angeles, working regularly as a voice actress and television producer, while remaining close with her former castmates.

Peri Gilpin (Roz Doyle)

Peri Gilpin attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Remarkably Bright Creatures". Photo: Axelle

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Full name: Peri Kay Oldham

Peri Kay Oldham Date of birth: 27 May 1961

27 May 1961 Age: 65 years old as of 2026

65 years old as of 2026 Place of birth: Waco, Texas, United States

Waco, Texas, United States Profession: Actress

Peri Gilpin portrayed Roz Doyle, Frasier's fiercely independent and quick-witted radio producer. After Frasier ended, she maintained a steady career in television and film. Her work included recurring roles on series such as Make It or Break It, CSI, and Scorpion, as well as extensive voice acting in animated productions.

Unlike some of her former castmates, the American actress was eager to return to the world of KACL. She made a guest appearance in the season one finale of the Frasier revival and later joined the recurring cast, continuing Roz's story.

John Mahoney (Martin Crane)

John Mahoney during The 55th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals. Photo: SGranitz (modified by author)

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Full name: Charles John Mahoney

Charles John Mahoney Date of birth: 20 June 1940

20 June 1940 Place of birth: Blackpool, United Kingdom

Blackpool, United Kingdom Date of death: 4 February 2018

4 February 2018 Profession: Actor

John Mahoney anchored the sitcom's humour with his acclaimed performance as Martin Crane, the blue-collar former police officer and father of Frasier and Niles. After the series ended, he returned to Chicago’s theatre scene, performing regularly with the Steppenwolf Theatre Company. He also made guest appearances in In Treatment and reunited with Jane Leeves on Hot in Cleveland.

Mahoney died in 2018 at the age of 77 from complications related to throat cancer. His passing was later acknowledged in the 2023 Frasier revival, which dedicated its pilot episode to his memory.

Where is the actress who played Lilith on Frasier now?

Bebe Neuwirth remains highly active in the entertainment industry, recently returning to her iconic role as Lilith in the Frasier revival.

Do you ever see Niles' wife on Frasier?

Niles' first wife, Maris Crane, is never seen on screen. She is defined only through increasingly outlandish and comedic descriptions of her appearance and personality.

Did the cast on Frasier get along?

The Frasier cast maintained a close and harmonious bond. In interviews, they often described themselves as one of television's most cohesive, conflict-free ensembles. Many of them remained close friends long after the series ended.

Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle, David Hyde Pierce as Dr. Niles Crane, Jane Leeves as Daphne Moon, Moose as Eddie, Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Frasier Crane, John Mahoney as Martin Crane Photo: Andrew Eccles/NBCU

Source: Getty Images

Did Peri Gilpin wear a wig in Frasier?

Peri Gilpin did not wear a wig during the show's regular run, but she did wear a noticeably exaggerated wig in the season 11 flashback episode Crock Tales. Gilpin later confirmed that the over-the-top hairstyles were intentionally bad, used as a meta-joke about the characters' past looks.

Who was the highest-paid actor on Frasier?

Kelsey Grammer was the highest-paid actor on the series. By the final two seasons, he was earning a record-breaking $1.6 million per episode, making him the highest-paid television actor at the time.

The Frasier cast brought to life the joys and challenges of sibling rivalry, romance, ageing, and family. Since the series ended, the core cast have continued to build impressive careers across Broadway and television. While some remain active in the industry, the late John Mahoney is remembered for his enduring legacy.

Legit.ng recently published an interesting article about the cast of The Little Rascals. When The Little Rascals debuted in 1994, its young cast was just starting out. Nearly 30 years later, some remained in Hollywood while others pursued new paths.

The cast of The Little Rascals has taken varied paths; Brittany Ashton Holmes remained briefly in the spotlight, while Travis Tedford opted for a life beyond acting. Read this article to discover what the leading actors from the film are doing now.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng