The Supreme Court has reserved its judgment on the suit challenging President Bola Tinubu's declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State in March this year.

Justice Inyang Okoro, who led the seven-man panel of the apex court, adjourned the case following the adoption of the processes by the parties on Tuesday, October 21.

Who are those challenging Tinubu in court?

The attorneys general of 10 states are the plaintiffs in the suit, while the Federal Government and the national assembly are the defendants.

Channels Television reported that during the proceedings on Tuesday, Delta State, which was the fifth plaintiff, withdrew from the case and its decision was not objected to by the federal government's counsel, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN).

During the adoption of the process, Eyotayo Jegede, the counsel to the plaintiff, explained that their case was not to deny the power of the president to declare a state of emergency but to challenge the effect on the office of the governor, deputy governor, and the state house of assembly.

In his defence to the question of the court concerning a possible threat in the process of the proclamation, Lateef Fagbemi, the counsel to the federal government and attorney general of the federation, explained that there was no threat and that the plaintiffs did not have any evidence to prove it.

FG's defence of Rivers' emergency rule

He further explained that Rivers state was in a serious crisis, which involved the governor and legislature, which led to the action of President Tinubu in March.

The AGF also explained that Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu and members of the State House of Assembly were only suspended and not removed. He noted that the development was part of the extraordinary measures by the president to bring decorum to the state.

Finally, Fagbemi stated that the only choice left with the president was to declare a state of emergency in the state. He then urged the Supreme Court to dismiss the suit in its entirety. Charles Yohila, counsel to the national assembly, aligned with the submission of Fagbemi.

Following the submissions of the parties in the suit, the Supreme Court reserved its judgment, and the date would be communicated to the parties in the suit.

