Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has stirred fresh debate in Nigeria’s political landscape.

He recently met with former President Goodluck Jonathan, shortly after Jonathan’s return from Guinea-Bissau, added weight to the unfolding developments.

Atiku confirmed the encounter on December 7 through a post on X, describing the meeting as a “pleasure.”

On December 7, Atiku Abubakar revealed that he had met with former President Goodluck Jonathan. Writing on X, Atiku stated:

“It was a pleasure catching up with former President Goodluck Jonathan, @GEJonathan, yesterday evening, following his recent return from Guinea-Bissau.”

2027 Election: Atiku Meets Goodluck Jonathan After Announcing His Defection to ADC

The meeting came shortly after Jonathan’s return from Guinea-Bissau, where he had been engaged in diplomatic duties.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar recently announced his defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The move drew attention across Nigeria’s political scene, as observers noted the timing and potential impact on upcoming political alignments.

Political context

The meeting between Atiku and Jonathan followed closely after Atiku’s announcement of his defection to ADC.

Nigerians suggested that the timing of the visit could signal discussions about future cooperation or broader political strategies.

While Atiku did not provide further details about the conversation, his post indicated that the meeting was cordial. The statement suggested that both leaders shared a moment of reconnection after Jonathan’s international engagement.

His announcement highlighted the significance of Atiku’s political move and his meeting with Jonathan, which has already sparked interest in Nigeria’s political landscape.

