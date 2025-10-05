Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and Governor Siminalayi Fubara, met with members of the Rivers State Elders Council in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

The meeting, which was also attended by the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, and other leaders held on Saturday, October 4, 2025.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Minister on Public Communication and New Media, Lere Olayinka, said the meeting shows that the Political Family in Rivers state has fully united.

Olayinka shared photos from the meeting via his official X handle @OlayinkaLere on Sunday morning

“FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, Chairman of the Rivers State Elders Council, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba, Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, and other leaders in a meeting in Port Harcourt yesterday. The Political Family is fully united.”

Reactions as Wike, Fubara meet Rivers elders

@ChijiokeEbuzoe3

How would this unity effect positively on the lives of Rivers people. If the unity so to say is to alleviate the sufferings of the good people of Rivers state why not?, but if it is to make one man happy against millions of Rivers people. Holy Ghost Fire 🔥

@NwokediBasil

Rivers state is running parliamentary system. Fubara is the gov while wike is premier. Wike makes the appointments while Fubara makes the announcement.

@EbohUdochukwu

So Omehia , Odili, Uche Secondus and Austin Opara are not elders? Wike get luck tinibu help am fubara for show am pepper.

@OlanusiAkin

A meeting called to select Commissioners and Board members of Ministries, Agencies, and Parastatals for the figurehead Governor-Sim. Fubara.

@KolisiMichael

United at d detriment of our constitution and honor of our nation. The future generation will not forgive us 4 this r@pe on our hard worn democracy by one man b/c of his political ambition.

@MrTirims

Doesn't seem like unity to me, only 1 cartel is fully represented there.

The SIM card is back in the NEW phone

